Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo District Football Association would like a Women's Western Premier League to be a representative competition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Western Women's Premier League competition is something which could happen in the future. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A possible Western Women's Premier League competition is something Ainsleigh Bates would love to see as a representative tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.