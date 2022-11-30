A possible Western Women's Premier League competition is something Ainsleigh Bates would love to see as a representative tournament.
After the male competition was successfully re-launched in 2020, it was only a matter of time before a women's tournament was floated as a possibility going forward.
In the past, the clubs from around the Central West have expressed their interest in featuring in the competition if it were to get underway but Dubbo and District Football Association president Bates thinks it could work another way.
Rather than clubs like Orana Spurs, Macquarie United and Dubbo Bulls having teams in the competition, Bates believes each town could enter a team.
"We do have a few clubs that would be quite competitive but I think for a Women's Western Premier League we would like to see it as a more representative town-based competition," she said.
"Not to necessarily have the women all aligned to each club but you play as the Dubbo Devils Western Women's Premier League.
"As opposed to Bulls, Macquarie or Spurs."
Macquarie United have been one Dubbo-based club who has been interested in the move but would like the competition not to take away from the local season as the current men's WPL does.
Bates admitted she had a simple reason behind why she feels some clubs would find it hard to get players to commit to the competition as currently male players are predominantly only allowed to play in the WPL or in their local season.
"I don't believe that it is something the majority of clubs would be interested in," she said.
"If you look at the players we do have in our area, a good percentage of them are quite young and are still in school.
"They will head off to university, you look at the likes of Amy Moore who has picked up an NPL contract in Canberra next year.
"Then on the other end of the spectrum, you've got mums who have either never played before or back into the game after a number of years away after having kids."
Macquarie United defeated RSL 78s 3-0 in the first-grade women's final in Dubbo earlier this year in what was only a four-team competition.
Along with the grand finalists, Newtown Saints and Dubbo Bulls also featured throughout the season.
No decision has been made on whether a women's competition will go ahead in 2023 but it looks unlikely.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
