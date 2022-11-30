Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ainsleigh Bates will remain as Dubbo and District Football Association's president for 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ainsleigh Bates will return as Dubbo and District Football Assocation's president for 2023. Picture by Tom Barber

Leaving a legacy on Dubbo Football is exactly what the association's new committee has in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.