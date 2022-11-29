Upskilling the region's Indigenous workforce in mental health care will help meet crucial close-the-gap targets, the head of the Western NSW Primary Health Care Network said.
One of the aims of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap is to build up the capabilities of Indigenous Australians in healthcare for their communities, network chief executive Andrew Coe said.
"Providing opportunities to enhance the mental health expertise within our local communities that then brings the obvious benefits of that expertise to bear for other individuals to live healthier and happier lives," Mr Coe said.
It has been reported 65 per cent of the Indigenous population has long-term health conditions, and 29 per cent of are found to be suffering from poor mental health, many are women at 34 per cent and 25 per cent are males.
These findings were contained in the 2014-2015 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Survey which has been the basis of closing the gap targets in mental health.
The government's latest Closing the Gap report will be released this week to keep track of the progress made so far, particularly in healthcare.
Mr Coe said the network has partnered with Charles Sturt Foundation Trust to offer generous scholarships, up to $8,000 for first-year Indigenous students to obtain degrees in mental health science starting next year's intake.
"This partnership is another demonstration of [our] commitment in Closing the Gap in regards to training and capability building opportunities for Indigenous individuals as well as working to improve the health outcomes for people living in Western NSW," Mr Coe said.
The students selected for the scholarships will be able to study combined online and on-campus at Charles Sturt University.
Mr Coe said students who take up the scholarship offer will be "taking their first step in a long career in providing expertise in mental health care for others".
The network has found that qualified mental health workers are among hard-to-find skills in regions, particularly in the Dubbo and Central West regions where frequent job vacancies are advertised by government, non-government and not-for-profit organisations.
Mr Coe said having a capable and qualified mental health workforce will improve the targeted mental health and wellbeing outcomes and ensure a culturally safe and competent mental health service is available in regions.
To be eligible, students must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, resides in western NSW, and demonstrate in their application an interest in a future career working in the regions.
The scholarship funds are paid directly to their course fees. The scholarship however is not available to those employed by local health districts.
To find out more about the study offer, click the WNSWPHN scholarship here.
