Closing the gap in Indigenous mental healthcare needs a capable workforce, says chief executive Andrew Coe

Elizabeth Frias
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Western NSW Primary Health Network chief executive Andrew Coe (left) and Charles Sturt University development officer Justin Williams. Picture Supplied.

Upskilling the region's Indigenous workforce in mental health care will help meet crucial close-the-gap targets, the head of the Western NSW Primary Health Care Network said.

