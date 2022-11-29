The challenge for the city from there is to hold on to those 1,000 people for as long as we can. The more options we can provide for visitors, the more likely it is that they will stay for extra days. Each person who stays for one night in our city injects over $200 in to our economy. Imagine if we could just get each visitor to the Zoo to stay one extra night in the city. That would inject a further $60 million in to our economy!