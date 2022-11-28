Daily Liberal
Nationals to meet in Dubbo to outline future of regional NSW blue print

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
November 29 2022 - 4:00am
Dugald Saunders, Bronnie Taylor, Paul Toole, Sarah Mitchell and Sam Farraway will be in Dubbo on Tuesday to announce the NSW Governments Vision for Regional Communities.

What do we want regional NSW to look like?

