Kelly Cup TOTW: Trio of players make tons while Tigers' duo dominate their clubmates

It was runs galore in the RSL Kelly Cup over the weekend as three players made centuries across the matches.
Several players passed 50 also but were unlucky not to find their way onto this list as Newtown Tigers, Macquarie White and Blue, CYMS Green, RSL Colts and Newtown Kings all scored wins.
Here's who stood out across the weekend's action.
The first of many players who is in this side for a second consecutive week, Patis' strong form with the bat continued on Saturday.
Taking on CYMS White, Patis was composed as ever hitting 77 after also hitting 54 a week earlier.
Funnily enough, Patis' knock wasn't the highest score of Macquarie White's innings but the opener's strong start set up the match for his side who eventually went on to win the game by six runs.
Macquarie White's narrow win keeps them undefeated through the opening part of the season, much like their RSL Pinnington Cup side.
Following his selection in last week's team due to his bowling feats, it was Page's batting on Saturday which was the reasoning behind him being on the list.
Page hit one of several centuries in the RSL Kelly Cup on Saturday but the only one for Macquarie Blue in their win over Newtown Strikers.
Page's innings of 112 was the big headline from Macquarie Blue's innings of 9/248 which proved to be more than enough runs on the board.
In reply, the Strikers finished 9/177 from their 40 overs, eventually well short of the required total.
A hundred in a losing side would never be fun but Healey can hold his head high after Saturday.
Taking on Newtown Kings, Healey hit 119 for Rugby as they posted 6/168 from their 40 overs but it wasn't enough as they eventually fell almost 90 runs short in the chase.
Healey hit Rugby's second RSL Kelly Cup century of the season after Brett Paul did so just a few weeks ago.
Unfortunately for Healey, only one other player in his side made it past 20 with the bat.
Very similar to Page, Larance also featured in this team last weekend but that was due to his bowling feats before continuing his purple patch with the bat on Saturday.
Chasing 168, Larance hit a brutal 93 not out of just 96 balls to get CYMS Green the win against Narromine at Dundas Oval.
CYMS Green looked in a bit of trouble early at 3/60 but Larance knock was good enough as the side's captain guided his side home with more than eight overs remaining.
Patis' innings started things of for Macquarie White before Hawker put the icing on the cake.
Hawker hit a stunning 101 not out off as many balls in Macquarie White's win over fellow competition heavyweights CYMS White.
Coming to the crease with his side 3/29, Hawker and Patis hit the CYMS White bowlers all over Pavans Oval.
While wickets fell around him late in the innings, Hawker helped guide his side to a final score of 6/234 before their bowlers did the job.
Just hours before Healey's century, Singh stole the show against Rugby in the Kings' big win.
Batting at number three, Singh made 89 for his side as they made a mammoth 8/260 from 40 overs.
Bhupinder Singh (51) was also good with the bat but narrowly missed out on being selected in the side due to other strong performances.
The win for the Kings moves them into equal third on the ladder along with three other teams.
South Dubbo may have struggled against RSL Colts on Saturday but Lenord didn't.
Batting at six, Lenord made 74 not out for Souths in an innings which included 13 fours as the Hornets set RSL 187 for victory.
In reply, Ben Hignett made a powerful 49 off just 18 balls as RSL Colts chased down the runs in just 26 overs to score another win and move into the top eight of the competition.
Following Patis and Hawker's heroics with the bat, Wallace was one of two Macquarie White bowlers to stand up in the win over CYMS White.
Finishing with an economical 3/25 off eight overs, Wallace also managed to grab a run out as well in the field.
With two of his wickets coming late in CYMS' innings, Wallace delivered when it mattered most for his side even after he removed the dangerous Cal Braithwaite earlier in the day.
Newtown Tigers' bowling attack was relentless on Saturday and it was easy to see why they scored a big seven-wicket win over clubmates Rhinos.
With the new ball, Chikari was nothing short of brilliant, taking 4/7 from 6.1 overs to help bowl the Rhinos out for 82.
In reply, the Tigers didn't waste their time chasing the runs down, finishing the match in just 19 overs to ensure their day ended early.
Like the man above, Gardiner tore through the Rhinos in the Tigers big win at John McGrath 1.
While Chikari did most of his damage against the top order, Gardiner ripped through the Rhinos middle to lower order.
The towering bowler finished with 4/17 from eight overs as he once against helped the Tigers notch up yet another win.
Not to be outdone by Wallace, Turner was also impressive with the ball to pick up three wickets of his own.
Turner took the prized wicket of Dale Smith early in the CYMS White's innings on his way to finishing with figures of 3/45.
Without Turner's feats with the ball, Macquarie White's win could have easily gone the other way.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
