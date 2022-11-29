December 4 is celebrated worldwide for International Cheetah Day.
Here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, we are always excited for this day which recognises such a special animal.
Here at the zoo we are currently home to nine beautiful cheetah - two males (brothers who are strongly bonded and form what's called a coalition) and seven females, housed separately. Cheetah are quite unique in that males are quite social and prefer to live in groups, whereas females are generally solitary and prefer living on their own. However of course, when the female cheetah is in oestrus (or "heat"), she will be quite happy for some male company for a few days. Breeding cheetah is considered to be quite difficult due to a number of challenging factors, so here in Dubbo we are very proud to say we have bred over 50 cheetah cubs since we first started housing this species back in the late 70's!
We are also the proud home of two very special "King Cheetah". The 'Kings' as we call them are actually two females named "Kyan" and "Halla" - maybe more fittingly our Queens. King Cheetah have a very rare, recessive gene that causes their coat patterns to differ from typical cheetah. So rather than having hundreds if not thousands of "dots" like most cheetah, King cheetah have large black splotches and sometimes even stripes - causing them to look quite dark all over and very unique. Estimates vary, but it is assumed there are less than fifty King cheetah on the whole planet - and we have two of them here in Dubbo. How special is that.
We rotate our cheetah regularly between our exhibit and our off display yards, so if you are lucky when you visit the zoo stop by the cheetah exhibit and you might catch a glimpse of our gorgeous King cheetah Kyan or Halla! Our cheetah have multiple areas we can rotate them through, including the exhibit which overlooks the elephant paddocks and also our large savannah exhibit, as well as plenty of off display yards including a couple of massive three and four acre yards with plenty of great resting and running spots.
Cheetah love getting up high and watching their environment all around them, so you'll often spot our cats surveying their "kingdom" from one of the many mounds and sunning spots.
Most people associate cheetah with speed, and rightly so - they are the fastest animal on four legs.
Reaching speeds of up to 122km/hour - they can accelerate faster than a sports car! However, cheetah are struggling in the wild to outrun the threats of extinction. Unfortunately for these beautiful cats in the wild, they face persecution from farmers as they pose a threat to peoples livestock and therefore livelihoods. Also, with our ever increasing human population we need more and more land for our homes and our agriculture - putting more pressure on wild animals to find somewhere safe to live and cutting off access between normal wild corridors preventing animals from reaching each other for breeding and spreading genetics. Luckily, zoos like us in Dubbo see ourselves as almost a "Noahs Ark" - breeding and caring for many amazing species to support a viable population should something catastrophic happen in the wild.
Here at the zoo we also support a number of conservation projects across the world - including "Cheetah Conservation Botswana" (CCB), who Taronga supports to conduct youth and adult education activities in remote rural areas where human-wildlife conflict is rife.
