Here at the zoo we are currently home to nine beautiful cheetah - two males (brothers who are strongly bonded and form what's called a coalition) and seven females, housed separately. Cheetah are quite unique in that males are quite social and prefer to live in groups, whereas females are generally solitary and prefer living on their own. However of course, when the female cheetah is in oestrus (or "heat"), she will be quite happy for some male company for a few days. Breeding cheetah is considered to be quite difficult due to a number of challenging factors, so here in Dubbo we are very proud to say we have bred over 50 cheetah cubs since we first started housing this species back in the late 70's!