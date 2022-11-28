A driver who almost caused an accident on Dubbo's LH Ford bridge will not be able to get behind the wheel for six months and has been ordered to install an interlock device in his car.
Anish Panthee, 32, of Elizabeth Street, pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in Dubbo Local Court on November 23.
Panthee who works as a bartender, was found driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.191 when police stopped him for random testing on October 5 this year.
According to court documents, he was driving a red Hyundai sedan about 11.50pm when he was at the intersection of Whylandra and Victoria streets trying to make a right turn on to the LH Ford bridge.
Police patrolling the area witnessed him fail to make the turn correctly as he crossed over to the wrong side of the road and he almost collided with oncoming traffic.
The court was told police followed Panthee on to the bridge where he continued to move in and out of the lane.
Police activated their warning devices after which the he stopped his sedan at the intersection of Fitzroy and Bishop streets.
Approaching the vehicle, police asked Panthee for his driver's licence. However, he couldn't show them identification stating he had left his wallet at home.
He was then asked to do a breath test which returned a positive reading for alcohol.
Panthee was subsequently arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station for a secondary test which disclosed his high blood alcohol level.
Police said Panthee was remorseful. He told them he had made a mistake and claimed he came from a social gathering at a friend's house where he consumed an unknown spirit mixed with soft drink. Panthee could not recall how much of the alcohol he had consumed but said his last drink had been at 7pm.
"I'm happy that I didn't cause any grief to anyone," Panthee said in court on Wednesday.
"It's very fortunate nothing worse happened, you were very much over the limit," magistrate Gary Wilson told him. "It's only a matter of good luck that no one was hurt."
Mr Wilson noted it had been Panthee's first offence and fined him $1000 for high-range drink driving. Additionally, the bartender was disqualified from driving for six months and received an interlock order for two years.
