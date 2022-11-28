Daily Liberal
Bartender Anish Panthee fined $1000 after pleading guilty to drink driving

By Court Reporter
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
Police arrested a drunk driver after he almost caused an accident on the LH Ford bridge in October this year. File photo

A driver who almost caused an accident on Dubbo's LH Ford bridge will not be able to get behind the wheel for six months and has been ordered to install an interlock device in his car.

