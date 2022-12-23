Works from the city's emerging artists were on show last month during the TAFE Western end-of-year exhibition.
Titled "Resonance", the exhibition featured 10 artists who all studied the painting unit in 2022.
The artists are Alex Bragg, Blake Browning, Catherine Beach, Kay Carolyn, Alisha Fenning, Debbie Love, Anna Marshall, Abigail McLaughlin, Bronwyn Plunkett and Lucy Taylor.
The exhibition was opened by Western Plains Cultural Centre curator Kent Buchanan.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was in attendance and captured these moments.
