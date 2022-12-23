Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

TAFE Western end-of-year 'Resonance' exhibition held at Dubbo

By Newsroom
December 23 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Works from the city's emerging artists were on show last month during the TAFE Western end-of-year exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.