Man pleads guilty to possessing illegal steroids and assaulting police officer during arrest

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:43am, first published 4:30am
Police pulled over a man for a random test and found illegal steroids in his car. File picture

A 25-year-old man has been fined after being caught illegal steroids and flicking his lit cigarette at police during his arrest.

