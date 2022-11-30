A 25-year-old man has been fined after being caught illegal steroids and flicking his lit cigarette at police during his arrest.
Nathaniel Mepham, of Elizabeth Crescent in Dubbo appeared in court on November 23 for charges of assaulting a police officer during execution of duty along with possessing and attempting to prescribe a restricted substance.
He pleaded guilty to both charges and was ordered to pay $500 fines for each of the offences.
"All of this could be easily avoided but you chose the other course," magistrate Gary Wilson said, directly addressing Mepham.
Court documents revealed Mepham was driving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer on Cobra Street about 4am on August 8 this year when police pulled him over for a random breath test.
He stopped at the intersection near Brisbane Street when police approached his car.
Police breath tested Mepham which returned a reading of 0.051.
He was susbsequently arrested for a secondary breath analysis and escorted to the back of the police vehicle.
The court was told this was when Mepham began arguing with police and insisting that he needed to finish his cigarette. He sat on the back of the vehicle and continued to smoke his cigarette.
Police repeatedly told him he was under arrest and needed to put out his cigarette and get inside their vehicle. However, Mepham refused and continued smoking which prompted police to attempt to grab the cigarette from him.
At this point, he shaped up to a police officer, the court heard. Police performed a check drill on him and pushed him into the police vehicle.
Mepham then flicked his lit cigarette at the officer he had shaped up to, narrowly missing their face. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station immediately after the incident.
Police searched Mepham and found a small clear resealable bag containing white powder in his wallet. Police then checked his record and discovered Mepham had previously been charged with drug related offences.
Suspecting he might have prohibited drugs in his vehicle, police searched the Lancer and found six blister packs containing a total of 51 tablets, circular and white in appearance.
The packs were labelled "AP" and did not have a box or prescription with them. Police also found a bottle labelled "nolva tamoxifen" with three green and white capsules inside.
The court was told, police seized the white powder along with the capsules and sent them off for analysis.
Before being released from custody, Mepham was subject to a secondary breath test after which police issued him with an infringement notice for driving while being over the blood alcohol level allowed by his provisional license.
Police received results of the narcotics analysis which stated that two of the blister packs with 16 tablets in total were a substance called methandenone while the other packs contained 35 tablets of doxandrolone.
Both substances are listed steroids in the special restricted substances list and the prescribed restricted substances list found in NSW Poisons and therapeutic goods regulation of 2008.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
