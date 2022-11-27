A driver who admitted to smoking meth regularly has been given three driving disqualifications, a community corrections order (CCO), and fined $400.
Liam Truscott, 24, of Redgum Place, was in Dubbo Local Court on November 16. He pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood and one count of driving while disqualified.
Truscott was driving a maroon Mitsubishi Magna on Dandaloo Street in Narromine about 8.20pm on May 17 this year when police stopped him for random roadside testing.
Court documents reveal, when he produced his digital licence for the police, checks showed he was disqualified from driving between February 23 and August 23 this year.
Truscott was then subject to an oral fluid test which detected methamphetamine in his system. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Narromine Police Station to for a secondary oral fluid test.
The second test was also positive, the court was told. The rest of his oral fluid sample was sent to Lidcombe for analysis which returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
The court was told, with regard to using drugs, Truscott informed police he smoked "ice" daily.
"I didn't know, I didn't go to court," Truscott stated when police spoke to him about his suspended licence.
About a month later, Truscott was driving the same Mitsubishi on Minore Road when police stopped him for random testing.
"Oh, I'm disqualified," he told police when asked for his licence.
The court heard Truscott was asked to do an oral fluid test which showed he had methamphetamine in his system. He was arrested by police at 12.50pm and taken to Dubbo police station.
Police conducted a second test with a Drager drug test which showed Truscott's sample tested negative to any combination of illicit drugs. His sample was then sent to Lidcombe for analysis.
In August, analysis results revealed his sample tested positive for methamphetamine.
In court, defence lawyer Bill Dickens submitted to magistrate Gary Wilson that his client wanted to complete the traffic offenders program but couldn't due to unpaid bills. He said Truscott had "real financial problems" and was homeless at the time of his first offence.
For driving with an illicit drug in his system twice, Mr Wilson imposed two $200 fines on Truscott. He also received two six-month disqualification from driving orders for those charges. For driving while disqualified, Truscott was given another six-month disqualification and placed under a CCO for nine months until August 15, 2023.
