Liam Truscott fined and disqualified for driving with meth in his system

By Court Reporter
Updated November 27 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 11:30am
Police stopped the driver twice in two months for random testing. Picture: Canva

A driver who admitted to smoking meth regularly has been given three driving disqualifications, a community corrections order (CCO), and fined $400.

