Meanwhile, recovery grants of up to $50,000 are also now available for small businesses and not-for-profits affected by the flooding, which will help them get back on their feet. Primary Producer Recovery Grants have been increased from $25,000 to $75,000 and Rural Landholders Grants of up to $10,000 are available for landholders impacted by flooding. There's still plenty of work to do though, and I will continue to advocate for assistance to be delivered to those who need it most.