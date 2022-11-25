The Goannas' toughest test of the season will hit them head on this weekend as the battle Castlereagh for a spot in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
The Peta Powyer-coached opens side will be in action at Wellington's Pioneer Oval on Sunday and a win would secure the team a home final.
Having gone through the season with a single loss, the Goannas will enter the game as favourites to take out the title, a feat which would be the club's first opens title since 2019.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal earlier this week, Powyer said she expects the Castlereagh side to once again be very physical and look to bring the fight to the Goannas strong forward pack.
Goannas back-rower Bec Smyth has been in near career-best form and finished the regular season as the competition's top try-scorer on 13.
There is no denying the Goannas' forward pack is the strength, a simple observation when you see the likes of Maggie, Amy and April Townsend on the team sheet along with Alahna Ryan to go along with Smyth and Powyer.
Star five-eighth Demi Wilson will also return to the side after missing last weekend's match.
Even though they finished the competition as minor premiers, Sunday's match is must-win for both sides as the loser will be knocked out along with one side from the Panorama Platypi and Orange Vipers match.
Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw believes his side have what it takes to still win the title even if they must go through the Vipers on Saturday.
"We've got girls that know how to win and know how to play in big games - we'll be coming out all systems go," he said.
"We've got a big job to do, but in saying that we deserve to be there so we'll go out and give it a good shot.
"You've got to be confident and the girls are confident. We are the defending premiers so we won't go down without a fight, we'll be putting everything into this.
"We spoke at the start of the season about defending our title and how hard it would be. We're halfway there now, we've just got a little hurdle to jump over."
Sunday won't only be a huge weekend for the opens side as all five Goannas teams will be in action with a grand final berth on the line.
Kaitlyn Mason's under 18s will face minor premiers Woodbridge in the semi-final with the latter yet to lose a match this season.
In the past, Mason has mentioned the Goannas 18s struggled for players during the season but should be full of confidence after enjoying a 36-18 win over Castlereagh last weekend.
Mason and Powyer will combine their coaching talents for the under 16s match which is also against Woodbridge.
Five-eighth Saxbii Shaw comes into the match in good form, being the team's top try-scorer but she is still well behind Woodbridge pair Elizabeth Macgregor and Shania McKinnon.
Macgregor has scored a competition high 18 tries this season while McKinnon crossed the line 12 times to make for a high-scoring duo, one the Goannas will need to keep a close eye on.
Arguably the closest match to take place on Sunday will be the Goannas taking on the Vipers in the under 14s.
The two teams finished third and second respectively during the season but the Goannas won their only encounter back in October with the score finishing 30-28.
The only Goannas side who won't play at Wellington on Sunday is the under 12s, with Dean Matthews' side instead heading to Bathurst to take on the Platypi.
In what should be another close match, the Goannas under 12s have been strong this year especially given a lot of the side had not played tackle football until this season.
Sunday's action at Wellington will begin at 9:30am when the Vipers and Castlereagh under 12s meet.
The opens match will begin at 2:15pm.
