Fresh off their first loss of the RSL Whitney Cup season, CYMS Cougars' depth will be tested this weekend when they take on Newtown Tigers.
CYMS will be without both Bailey Edmunds and Ben Knaggs for Saturday's clash at No.2 Oval against Newtown, with Thomas Nelson to lead the side in the latter's absence.
Last weekend, CYMS were narrowly defeated by RSL Colts and Nelson is confident the side will take a lot of the match leading into the rest of their season.
"We were obviously disappointed with last week's results, we thought we were right in the game," he said.
"We didn't put much of a performance on the board but to be right in it until the last over was pretty satisfying for us.
"Especially considering the way we played, it wasn't our standard so hopefully we can get back on track this week."
A pair of bowlers down, CYMS' rise to the top of the table has been rewarded and Nelson admitted the club are proud of their two Western Zone stars.
"They both thoroughly deserve their spots, in my opinion 'Knaggsy' (Knaggs) is the best player in the Western Zone let alone Dubbo," he said.
"'Buzz' (Edmunds) has been knocking on the door over the last few years but for whatever reason hadn't made it.
"It's good for those two to be recognised, they've been good players for us over a number of years now and they'll do well I'm sure."
The pair's absence opens the door for the likes of Matt Purse and Ben O'Donnell to lead the attack, with CYMS' stand-in skipper full of belief the Cougars can produce a win.
"That's just kind of always been our way, we've got that next man-up mentality," he said.
"We go deep in our club which shows right through the grades, they are a loss but everyone is replaceable.
"We've got a good culture going so the next man up will come in and do his job."
READ ALSO:
Unlike CYMS, Newtown is coming off a win in their last match against Macquarie with Raj Parmar firing late to take a five-wicket haul.
The Tigers haven't lost a match this season since the opening round against CYMS and Nelson believes Newtown is never an easy opponent.
"They are pretty good all around, they are always in the fight so you can never take that away from them," he said.
"I think if we can put a performance together we should be able to get the job done but they are no pushover of a team.
"They will still be really competitive as a team, we need to bring our A game."
For the first time this season, Dubbo's Western Zone Cup (second XI) will be in action against Bathurst at Morse Park with Nelson to lead the side.
Joined by CYMS teammates Paddy Nelson, Tom Barber, Fletcher Hyde and Purse, the Dubbo skipper believes it will be a good chance for some players to push their cases for more representative honours.
"It will be good fun, it's been a while since I've had a crack at second XI," he said.
"I'm looking forward to getting out there and leading the boys, I'm interested to see how Bathurst's depth is.
"We've got a pretty good side and a few new faces, it will be good to give some guys who haven't played rep a chance to do so."
Elsewhere, Macquarie and Rugby will both be without key players at No.3 Oval due to the Country Championships.
Macquarie's Lachlan Strachan and Rugby's Ben Wheeler will miss the match but several experienced players will be in action.
Jacob Hill will be hoping his batting lineup can cover Wheeler's absence after they fired last weekend against Souths.
For Macquarie, their batting suffered a huge collapse against Newtown after performing well with the ball in hand.
Both sides will need a win to stay in touch with the top three sides in what should be an entertaining clash.
South Dubbo's young guns will get another chance to test themselves at No.1 Oval against ladder-leaders RSL Colts.
Souths have named a near full-strength side for the match while RSL will be without skipper Marty Jeffrey.
The men in red welcome Cooper Giddings and Preston Beauchamp into their side, with the former in great form during his last two RSL Pinnington Cup matches.
All matches will begin at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.