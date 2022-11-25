Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

CYMS Cougars will be without their Western Zone representative players this weekend against Newtown

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CYMS batter Thomas Nelson will lead the side on Saturday against Newtown. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Fresh off their first loss of the RSL Whitney Cup season, CYMS Cougars' depth will be tested this weekend when they take on Newtown Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.