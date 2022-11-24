Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton scored an early winner on Thursday at Narromine by the narrowest of margins.
Epica ran for Hazelton in the QUBE Agri Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1600m), taking the win in a photo finish to score the first victory of the day for the trainer and jockey Andrew Banks.
Speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central will waiting for the result of the photo finish to be revealed, Hazelton admitted it was a strong performance from the mare regardless of where she finished.
"I don't want to go out on a limb but it was a good run anyway," he said.
"I thought it panned around really good, we had our head up and they had theirs down which makes things really interesting on the line.
"That's sort of how we wanted it to pan out."
After heavy rain in parts of the region, Narromine Turf Club looked amazing, producing a Good 4 track early in the day.
Jumping out barrier nine, Epica ($11) started slowly and was several lengths back from the field as Joint Factor ($101) led from Electric Feel ($31).
Trained by Narromine's Kylie Kennedy, King Qin ($9) looked strong at its home track to gallop around the outside to lead the field through the first part of the race.
On the back straight, King Qin still led as Epica sat a length-and-a-half back at the rear before the field bunched up heading onto the straight.
Connie Greig's Camp Cove ($3.20) took on King Qin in the early part of the straight while Epica began to make her move wide of the leaders.
Once Epica caught up with Camp Cove the battle for first was on, the two were galloping side-by-side towards the line as the former narrowly got her head down in time to take the win.
Thursday's victory was the mare's second in her past three starts after a maiden victory at Coonamble back on October 28 with Banks also in the saddle for the last win.
Later in the day, Clint Lundholm's So Extra overcame a wide barrier draw to win the Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Country Boosted Maiden Plate (800m).
Ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes, So Extra was just good in the sprint to finish clear of Rubisaya in second place.
So Extra was Lundolm's 21st winner of the season so far after only three months of racing.
Thursday's meeting at Narromine was just the club's second in 2022 after wet weather forced meetings to be abandoned during the year.
