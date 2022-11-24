Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kieren Hazelton's Epica won at Narromine Turf Club on Thursday afternoon

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieren Hazelton scored an early winner at Narromine on Thursday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazelton scored an early winner on Thursday at Narromine by the narrowest of margins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.