Police recognised Danelle Jones when they saw her driving in Gilgandra

By Court Reporter
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Police were checking seat belt compliance outside a Gilgandra childcare centre when they saw the woman drive past and they already knew she was disqualified. File picture

A woman has been convicted in Dubbo Local Court for driving while her licence was disqualified after she had already recently faced court for three similar driving offences.

