A woman has been convicted in Dubbo Local Court for driving while her licence was disqualified after she had already recently faced court for three similar driving offences.
Danelle Margueretta Jones, 36, of Stockings Crescent, Gilgandra, pleaded guilty to driving while her licence was disqualified.
According to court records, it was the fourth time within six months that she was caught driving while disqualified. Jones had also been before the court for driving while under the influence of illicit substances five times in a 12-month period.
However, her lawyer Toshi Weller-Wong said she has since been turning things around and her other driving disqualifications were committed in 2021.
"She is in a different period of her life now in relation to drug use," Mr Weller-Wong said.
He said in this instance Jones was not driving for the sake of it but had gone out to remove a child from trouble after learning he was hanging around the wrong crowd a couple of kilometres away.
"She wasn't doing this for a frivolous reason, she wasn't doing it for purely convenience," he added.
Jones was previously disqualified from driving in Gilgandra Local Court on November 11, 2022, where she was convicted and given a six-month Community Correction Order and her driver's licence was disqualified until May 2023.
However, she was caught driving less than two weeks later at 3.45pm on November 22, by police who were stopped outside the Aussie Kindies Daycare on Farrar Street, Gilgandra checking seat belt compliance as parents collected their children from daycare.
The police noticed Jones in the driver's seat of a Holden Commodore sedan as it drove past.
They were well aware of Jones' disqualification status as they were in court on November 11 when she was sentenced and they spoke with her outside Gilgandra Local Court about her disqualification status because she wanted to know when she would be able to drive gain.
The police turned and caught up to her, activated their warning devices signaling her to pull over.
Jones turned down Stockings Crescent and stopped in her driveway and got out along with several school-aged children.
Police arrested her for driving while disqualified and she was refused bail.
She was in custody and in handcuffs when she was walked to the dock for her appearance in Dubbo Local Court
Mr Waller-Wang said Jones has been referred to a drug and alcohol program and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
Magistrate Gary Wilson disqualified Jones from driving for six months, he also convicted her and placed her on a 12-month community corrections order with supervision.
