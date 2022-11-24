Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club's season is now in full swing ahead of the Christmas period.
The club will host its second TriStars (juniors) event this Sunday at Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre as well as a race for senior members.
Club president Jason Dearmer said Sunday's racing will be another chapter in a busy start to the year for the triathletes.
"We've got our TriStars event this weekend which is our second one for the season," he said.
"That will have three junior races as well as an aquathon event which is open to adults and older teenagers."
Last weekend, several of the Hippos' triathletes travelled to Mudgee and Canberra to compete in separate events with some great results being achieved.
Dearmer said the senior members of the club have been putting in a lot of training recently.
"There was the first Central West Inter-Club event in Mudgee on the same day as the Canberra Summer Triathlon Festival," he said.
"We had quite a few members go last year (to Canberra) and quite a few this year too which is really good.
"We've even had members go down some Ironman competitions with a few going to do Melbourne for the event which was down there."
Dubbo's Ben Orford finished sixth overall at Mudgee in the opening round of the Central West Inter-Club Series while also completing the course second in his category.
Katie Lyons also competed well for Dubbo, finishing third in her category.
The triathlon club regularly uses Ollie Robins Oval and the facilities by the Macquarie River for their events but has been unable to so far this season.
Due to the ever-changing river levels and other reasons, Dearmer said the club is hopeful it won't be too long before they are back at their regular venue.
"We haven't been able to as of yet because of the river levels," he said.
"Our Michael Martin Charity Event earlier this month was the Dubbo Cycling Facility because we couldn't have it down at the river because of the levels and the use of the BQQ and outlets which weren't available at the time.
"We do have an event in December which we are hoping to be able to utilise Ollie Robins Oval for."
Dubbo Hippos host regular events as well as competing in the Central West Inter-Club series which holds rounds at Ollie Robins Oval as well as in Orange, Bathurst and Mudgee.
Dubbo will host the fourth and final round of the series next year.
