The Nightwatchmen: Why Western Zone will win the Country Champs

He opens in every other side he plays in so why not let the bloke do it for Western? Not many people around here hit a ball as cleanly as the Rugby opener and he has the ability to help his side be 0/80 inside the opening 10 overs. I think he has been wasted over the last few years at Western by coming in to bat late in the innings when the field is spread, let the bloke go from ball one I say.