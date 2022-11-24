The Nightwatchmen: Why Western Zone will win the Country Champs

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
After an action-packed Western Premier League regular season, the NSW Country Championships have arrived.
Western Zone's side may be fresh-faced but there is no denying they will be hunting for the region's first title since 2016/17 when Orange hosts the tournament.
Several players have stepped away from representative cricket with Western also possessing a new coach and captain, with Andrew Zell and Marty Jeffrey to fill the respective roles.
This week we thought we'd give our reasons as to why we believe Western could be crowned NSW Country's best side.
Barber's thoughts:
It seems like a bit of a new era for Western Zone, in my opinion, the Qureshi brothers have stepped away as has Mitch Bower from representative cricket and Zell has opted to go with a few younger options.
Jeffrey for me was the obvious choice for captain after already having success for RSL Colts here in Dubbo while leading the town to Western Zone Premier League final in back-to-back seasons.
I like the fact Western have chosen youngster Cooper Brien off the back of runs in club cricket as well as for Bathurst.
Batting in the last few years hasn't been an issue for Western but fitting eight or nine guys into a top seven is something that could prove tricky.
Ben Wheeler is arguably the form batter in Western at the moment and has batted down the order in previous years playing for the zone but I think Zell should open to let him face the new ball.
He opens in every other side he plays in so why not let the bloke do it for Western? Not many people around here hit a ball as cleanly as the Rugby opener and he has the ability to help his side be 0/80 inside the opening 10 overs. I think he has been wasted over the last few years at Western by coming in to bat late in the innings when the field is spread, let the bloke go from ball one I say.
That leaves either Nic Broes or Matt Everett to slide down the order, a tough choice between the two NSW Country reps but for me, I'd slide the former down to four for one simple reason.
Having a left-handed and right-handed opening pair can immediately make things tricky for the bowlers and if Wheeler were to open, Everett would have to be alongside him.
Broes is a classy enough player to bat anywhere in the order and along with Ryan Peacock and Jeffrey, should be the anchors in the Western side while everyone else has the chance to be a bit more aggressive.
If Wheeler is the most in-form batter in Western then they've also picked his bowling counterpart in Ben Knaggs.
The Dubbo all-rounder has taken two four-wicket hauls in his last three matches and is constantly taking wickets at every level he plays.
Teaming up with his fellow CYMS quick Bailey Edmunds is something that could happen with the new ball but Knaggs also has the ability to bowl first-change if needed, as he has done so for most of the season so far.
Left-armers Brent Tucker and Ed Morrish add something different to the side, there is also no doubt both men will be hoping to swing the ball, especially during the first match against Central Coast which is a day-night fixture.
Lachlan Strachan's role is a bit of an unknown after dominating with both bat and ball during the WZPL season but like Wheeler, hits a ball as cleanly as anyone.
Western isn't short on spinners either. Jeffrey, Broes and Peacock along with Connor Slattery can all bowl during the middle overs but Lachlan Skelly will be the first-choice spin option.
After impressing since moving to Orange, Skelly will be key for Western and can hopefully turn the bowl both ways during the tournament to bamboozle batters.
But enough on the squad, let's get into the fixtures.
Western will open their campaign at Wade Park on Friday afternoon against Central Coast in a match that very well could go either way.
For the last few seasons, Central Coast has played in the Northern Pool of the tournament but this year have swapped with Illawarra.
Boasting what should probably be a strong side, Western's first match could well decide how the team fares over the three days.
But day two is where the real battle top spot will be I believe. Western will once again be at Wade Park on Saturday, this time taking on ACT who would have to be favourites for the title after finishing runners-up last year.
In one of the best grade competitions in Australia, several Canberra talents will be in action for the ACT but Western will have a bit of inside info.
Luckily enough, Broes moved back to Canberra this season and will likely be required to help set plans for ACT's star-studded side.
I'm backing the winner of Saturday's match to go and win the pool, advancing to the final of the competition in the process.
All things going well, Western will enter Sunday's match against Riverina off the back of two straight wins and full of confidence.
Following the three-day event, the winner of the Southern Pool will take on Newcastle after they finished top of the ladder last weekend in the Northern Division.
The NSW Country Championships final will be played at Glen Innes on December 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.