An old warehouse in Wellington will soon see new life as a cafe under a development application approved last week.
Nicole Shanahan - owner of the soon-to-be cafe Monkey on the Wire - says she hopes the venue will contribute to "reactivating" the town centre and create a place "for people of all ages to feel comfortable to relax and socialise".
As well as food and drinks, a variety of homemade homewares will be on sale in the space.
"Once we are finished renovating and are ready to open then you will be able to enjoy a variety of hot and cold drinks, something to eat and have a look through the clothes, homewares and giftware that we will have," she said.
The historic building, located right in Wellington's town centre at 92 Percy Street, last operated as a Retravision retail store and has been vacant for 15 years since the store closed. While not much is known about the building's history, it falls within the Wellington Conservation Area.
To prepare the space for the opening of Monkey on the Wire, upgrades approved under the Development Application include the installation of a kitchen as well as cosmetic and accessibility improvements.
READ ALSO:
As well as a dining room with space for up to 50 patrons, the cafe will have a separate kids play area complete with cubby house, making it a space the whole family can enjoy.
"We will have a number of options in the way of seating which will cater for everyone's comfort needs," said Ms Shanahan.
"There will be a place for people who prefer a bit more privacy or open spaces to cater for larger groups. For our younger customers we will have a fun play area to enjoy."
With the Development Application for the renovations now approved, Ms Shanahan said she and her team will be "working hard" to get the space ready and look forward to opening the space to the public soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.