Dawn Towney in Dubbo Local Court after pleading guilty to assault charge

By Court Reporter
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:37am, first published 5:00am
Respected community leader pleads guilty after early morning pub assault

A local NAIDOC committee member has fronted court after admitting to assaulting someone known to her at a Talbragar Street pub.

Local News

