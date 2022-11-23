Respected community leader pleads guilty after early morning pub assault

A local NAIDOC committee member has fronted court after admitting to assaulting someone known to her at a Talbragar Street pub.
Dawn Towney, of Baird Drive, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on November 16 where she pleaded guilty to a common assault charge.
The 35-year-old Dubbo resident was not convicted but was sentenced to a conditional release order for six months expiring on May 15 next year. Ms Towney is not to commit any offence during this period and must appear before the Court as required.
Court documents reveal that Towney and the victim are known to each other but do not get along.
The pair had been drinking alcohol at the Castlereagh Hotel around 12.51am on July 24 this year when they got into an argument.
Towney was seated alone on the high tables while the victim was on the dancefloor with a group of people.
The Hotel's CCTV footage shows her approaching the victim from behind, grabbing their shoulder and turning them around. Towney walked directly in front of the victim's face and began arguing whilst pointing at them.
The victim allegedly pushed her arms away, angering Towney who removed her handbag and placed her drink down on a windowsill nearby.
The court was told a bystander stood between the two parties trying to de-escalate the situation when Towney re-approached the victim.
Towney pushed past the bystander and struck the victim in the head using two open palms. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.
Hotel security escorted Towney out of their premises after the incident.
The victim reported the incident at Dubbo Police station on the morning of July 27 where they provided a victim statement.
Two months later, Towney made full and frank admissions at Dubbo Police Station, the court was told.
