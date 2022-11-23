Despite the late withdrawal of former Dubbo star Ben Patterson, Newcastle has still managed to give itself a chance to win an unprecedented fourth successive NSW Country Championships title.
Newcastle won last week's northern pool carnival and will now meet the winner of this week's southern pool carnival at Orange, featuring hosts Western Zone, Riverina, ACT and Central Coast.
Despite winning last week's carnival win, Newcastle coach Shane Burley admitted a last-round loss in Tamworth "has taken a lot of the gloss off".
Bundled out for just 101, three-time defending champions Newcastle fell 131 runs short of North Coastal's 9-232 at Chaffey Park on day three of the carnival but still topped the pool and qualified for next month's decider.
Patterson, who won an RSL Whitney Cup premiership with CYMS last season before joining Newcastle City as captain-coach, was initially named in the Country Championships squad but pulled out prior to the Tamworth carnival.
Despite that, Newcastle scored strong back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday at Tamworth and finished with the same 2-1 record as Illawarra but a bonus point from game one put them narrowly ahead on the table.
Following the final match, Burley felt the Newcastle squad needed to reset and step up if they want to contest for the state trophy on December 11.
"It takes a lot of the gloss off. It doesn't feel like we've walked away as winners," Burley said.
"It was pretty disappointing the way we lost and by so much. It wasn't really good enough.
"We're going to have to go away and work pretty hard if we want to have a shot at that title."
Western starts its bid for country glory against the Central Coast at Orange's Wade Park on Friday before clashes with ACT and Riverina on days two and three of the carnival.
New Western Zone coach Andrew Zell, a former leading fast bowler at Dubbo, has said he'll be putting a focus on mindset when his squad gets together in Orange.
"There isn't much I can do in telling them how to bat or bowl, it's more about getting in their head because it is the next step in level," Zell said.
"With that comes a step up in quality as well, it's probably just getting them to switch on a bit differently from how they would in a club game or a local game."
