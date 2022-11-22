Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Mayoral Memo | Dubbo Day a chance to celebrate community's unsung heroes

By Mayor Mathew Dickerson
November 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian rugby league footballer, Ronny Gibbs was named as the Tony McGrane award recipient at last year's Dubbo Day awards. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Happy Dubbo Day!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.