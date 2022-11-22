Happy Dubbo Day!
If you grew up in Dubbo, you probably remember hearing names like John Oxley who first reported on visiting the area known as Dubbo in 1818. The name Robert Dulhunty also receives mentions as one of the first residents when he occupied Dubbo Station, established in 1828, on a squatting basis. Dundullimal Homestead, still standing today, was built around 1840 by John Maugham.
You could tell that things were happening in the area when the government established a courthouse, police station and lock-up in the area. Jean Emile Serisier could see an opportunity and opened a general store. He probably based his decision on the fact that government buildings would bring government employees who would then need supplies.
This all happened around 1847 and 1848.
On the back of this thriving settlement (four buildings) and exploding population (47) the settlement was officially gazetted as a village on 23 November 1849. Dubbo was official!
Land sales started taking place the following year and steady population growth saw the village declared a municipality on 19 February 1872 with the first Mayor elected on 24 April.
This is all relevant for a significant event being held today. In 1999 as part of the sesquicentenary celebrations of the declaration of Dubbo as a village, an award ceremony
was held to recognise many of the people that had made a contribution to Dubbo's first 150 years. The event was a huge success and many people commented that it would be a shame to wait another 150 years to recognise the many people that continue to make Dubbo a thriving community.
'Dubbo Day' was born.
On 23 November each year, after nominations and a judging process, appreciation certificates are given to a small group of people who have made a significant contribution to Dubbo. Typically anywhere from ten to twenty certificates are handed out. These are often the quiet achievers. You probably won't see these people on the front page of the newspaper but they are working behind the scenes making sure soccer jerseys are clean or meals are delivered to the elderly.
These people are as surprised as they are excited to receive recognition and they often don't see that what they do as being special.
This year we will be reintroducing the involvement of former Councillors as part of the presentation ceremony in recognition of the past contribution they have made to our community.
The public is invited to the free event tonight at the DRTCC starting from 5.30pm and many people say their greatest enjoyment in attending the awards is listening to the significant contribution each person has made. A brief summary of the reason each person is given a 'Dubbo Day' award is read out as part of the ceremony.
I look forward to seeing you at the event.
