Real Estate Institute of NSW Orana Division urges Dubbo to look at precinct plan

By Newsroom
November 22 2022 - 10:30am
REINSW-Orana Division Committee members (from left) Adam Wells, Shayna Chapman, Rachael Ogilvie, Stephanie Brien, Laura Shooter, Ken Mongan, Tara Searle, and Joe Burgun. Picture supplied

The Real Estate Institute of NSW Orana Division (REINSW-OD) is encouraging Dubbo residents to examine the North-West Urban Release Area Precinct Plan, currently on public exhibition by Dubbo Regional Council.

