The Real Estate Institute of NSW Orana Division (REINSW-OD) is encouraging Dubbo residents to examine the North-West Urban Release Area Precinct Plan, currently on public exhibition by Dubbo Regional Council.
The planned precinct spans almost 1,000 acres of land west of the Macquarie River and north of the Mitchell Highway, and is a significant part of accommodating Dubbo's population growth.
Division Co-Chair Tara Searle met with a council representative to discuss the plans and she said the precinct is an example of the kind of work which keeps Dubbo a 'leading, thriving regional centre'.
"This is an important and exciting opportunity for Dubbo to design our future, and continue to attract the kinds of development investments that keep us as a leading, thriving regional centre," Ms Searle said.
"There's a great mix of zonings that will cater for all kinds of buyers, small neighbourhood businesses and will make use of the river frontage."
Council adopted a draft report at the September meeting and it is projected the area could have up to 6,000 dwellings and a population of 15,000 people, including three to five thousand children.
The REINSW-OD committee has been eager to highlight the connection the planned area would make between the health precinct, the north-west side of Dubbo, and the airport.
"This plan either directly or indirectly affects our whole community," committee co-chair Laura Shooter said.
"We urge residents to have a good look at the plan, and make a submission to Dubbo Regional Council to ensure all perspectives are considered before it is finalised.
"The Orana Division commends council on extending the submission deadline to 16th December 2022, and the inclusion of high-density zoning which will help meet demographic changes, and shifting demand."
The draft precinct plan can be found on the Dubbo Regional Council website, and can also be viewed in person at council's Customer Experience Centre, corner of Church and Darling Street, and the Macquarie Regional Library, corner Macquarie and Talbragar Street.
Written or electronic submissions are invited during the public exhibition period.
