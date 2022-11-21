Some of Western Zone's best up-and-coming players got their final chance to impress selectors on Sunday when Western Plains Outlaws hosted Central West.
The third and final match between the two franchises was played at No.1 Oval with the Outlaws coming away with a seven-run victory.
Trevor Thomas filled in as coach of the Outlaws side and thought the under 18s team were pretty impressive for the most part.
"It was pretty good, they batted quite well but in my opinion, some people threw away big scores," he said.
"They got a good total on the board which got them going."
The Outlaws got off to a strong start through Rudy Peet and Fletcher Hyde before the latter was removed by Zane Newham for 22.
South Dubbo teammates Hugh Sienkiewicz and Peet then combined for a short period until Seth Norris dismissed the latter for 42.
Anthony Atlee (36) and Sienkiewicz (34) both made starts but failed to go on as Central West continued to take regular wickets.
Late runs from Ryan Goodsell (23), Tyson Deebank (20) and Lachlan Rummans (18 not out) gave the Outlaws a strong total after finishing their 50 overs on 9/242.
Connor Whale was the best of the Central West bowlers, taking 3/48 while Norris and Flynn Taylor both took a pair of wickets each.
Goodsell took his form with the bat into the field and quickly removed the dangerous Blake Kreuzberger for 0 before Jai Reeves also struck to have Central West in trouble on 2-19.
Charlie Tink provided some resistance with a defiant 59 before he was caught off the bowling of Atlee.
Central West looked in real trouble on 6/117 before Taylor and Dudley Shepherd set about putting the pressure back on the hosts.
But Parth Bassi's second spell was an impressive one as he removed Shepherd and Newham before Taylor was the last man out for a well-made 58.
Watching from the sidelines, Thomas admitted he was impressed by how Central West fought with the bat.
"There were some pretty good running there by Flynn Taylor and Dudley Shepherd ran between the wickets really well," he said.
"Charlie Tink batted quite well as well."
Following Sunday's match, a Western Zone Colts squad was selected and will be announced early next week.
Being one of the selectors, Thomas said the three inter-council matches were crucial in assessing which players would be selected to play at the next level.
"They are very important because we have to select our Western Zone Colts team out of these matches," he said.
"Out of a T20 and two one-dayers, it was pretty even over the last two games because they both ended up seven runs between either side winning.
"It's very important for us to be able to select these teams plus what they are doing in their local cricket as well. There is some pretty good talent around our area at the moment and the under 16s look pretty nice too."
The NSW Country Colts carnival will be played in the ACT in early December.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
