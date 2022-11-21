Daily Liberal
Western Plains Outlaws under 18s took on Central West at No.1 Oval on Sunday

Updated November 22 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 9:30am
Western Plains Outlaws batter Fletcher Hyde was one several players to get past 20 on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Some of Western Zone's best up-and-coming players got their final chance to impress selectors on Sunday when Western Plains Outlaws hosted Central West.

