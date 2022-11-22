Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Judges flock to Dubbo for Western Group Zone finals

By Newsroom
November 22 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Kate Loudon, Kloud Livestock, Dubbo, with the 10 RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Paraders Finalists, (back) Jack Taylor, Dubbo, Hugh Mitchell, Dubbo, Harry Walsh, Dubbo, Jack Cowper, Dubbo, Ally Bogie, Dubbo, (front) Paige Hatton, Bathurst, Angus Johnson, Dubbo, Tom Hooper, Dubbo, Campbell Walsh, Dubbo, Lily Moore, Bathurst, and Western Group President, Ros Press (right), Dubbo.

Young judges flocked to the Dubbo Showgrounds on Saturday to attend the Western Group final with about 70 competitors entered in hopes of receiving a blue ribbon and a trip to Sydney Royal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.