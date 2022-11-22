Young judges flocked to the Dubbo Showgrounds on Saturday to attend the Western Group final with about 70 competitors entered in hopes of receiving a blue ribbon and a trip to Sydney Royal.
With huge numbers across the seven events, the Beef Cattle Paraders had record numbers with almost 50 competitors in the event. The judging classes which were Beef Cattle, Merino sheep, Meat Breed sheep, Fleece, Fruit and Vegetables, and Grain, had anywhere from 20-30 competitors in each event.
RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Paraders' Finalists:
Judge: Kate Loudon, Kloud Livestock, Dubbo.
Finalists: Ally Bogie, Dubbo, Angus Johnson, Dubbo, Jack Taylor, Dubbo, Lachlan Hooper, Dubbo, Hugh Mitchell, Dubbo, Paige Hatton, Bathurst, Jack Cowper, Dubbo, Harry Walsh, Dubbo, Campbell Walsh, Dubbo, and Lily Moore, Bathurst.
RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Kate Loudon, Kloud Livestock, Dubbo.
1st: Jack Taylor, 2nd: Paige Hatton, 3rd: Emily Mann, Dubbo
RAS/ASC Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Emma-Jane Lovell, Dubbo.
1st: Lily Moore, 2nd: Paige Hatton, 3rd: Monique Davies, Mudgee
RAS/ASC Merino Sheep Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Emma-Jane Lovell, Dubbo.
1st: Georgia Briggs, Gilgandra, 2nd: Tahlee-Rose Duffy, Gilgandra, 3rd: Hugh Mitchell.
RAS/ASC Merino Fleece Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Emma-Jane Lovell, Dubbo.
1st: Georgia Briggs, 2nd: Lily Moore, 3rd: Mary Westwood.
RAS/ASC Grain Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Heather Earney, Bedgerebong.
1st: Paige Hatton, 2nd: Hugh Mitchell, 3rd: Mary Westwood.
RAS/ASC Fruit and Vegetable Young Judges Competition:
Judge: Heather Earney, Bedgerebong.
1st: Mary Westwood, 2nd: Tahlee-Rose Duffy, 3rd: Georgia Briggs.
