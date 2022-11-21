Kelly Cup TOTW: Smith goes big as unlikely bowlers show their class

Two players made centuries during Saturday's RSL Kelly Cup action while an unlikely bowler took five wickets for his side.
CYMS White and Macquarie White continued their form as the latter moved clear at the top of the table after scoring another win to stay unbeaten to the season.
Newtown Tigers copped their first loss after two brilliant individual performances from RSL players in what was a tough team to select.
Here's our top performers from the weekend.
CYMS White has had several players step up this season but none have done it better than Smith did on Saturday.
Opening the batting, Smith batted through the entire innings and hit an unbeaten 138 to pile on the pain for Narromine at John McGrath 1.
Smashing 20 fours during his innings, Smith combined with another member of this list to help CYMS White make a huge 271 from 40 overs before chipping in with two wickets.
Narromine's biggest positive from their loss to CYMS White on Saturday was without a doubt Richardson.
Following CYMS White's big total, Richardson hit a well-made 74 in a losing side and only Scott Hammond (40 not out) looked in control during the visitor's innings.
Eventually being removed by the man below, Richardson can hold his head high after helping his side make 152 before they were bowled out.
A wily veteran, Thompson played second fiddle to Smith on Saturday but was still influential.
Coming to the crease with his side 1/8, Thompson combined with Smith as the pair put on a 207-run partnership for the second wicket with the former making 79.
After doing his job with the bat, Thompson also took two handy wickets with the ball to continue CYMS White's red-hot start to the season as they scored another win.
Pure class.
Deebank tore apart Newtown on Saturday in his side's massive win over the competition heavyweights with a thrilling century.
Chasing 188 to win, Deebank hit the Tigers' bowlers all over Pavans Oval making 105 off just 82 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes during his time at the crease.
Previously unbeaten, Newtown Tigers can thank Deebank for their first loss of the season as the opener continued his strong start to the season.
He may have opened the batting for his side on Saturday but we've found Patis a spot in the middle order for this week's side.
Taking on the Newtown Strikers, the Macquarie White all-rounder was patient early at Lady Cutler 1 making a composed 54 to help set up the game for his side.
Patis and Kish Perera (50 not out) were brilliant on Macquarie's club day as they set the Strikers 224 for victory.
In reply, the Strikers looked in control of the game until they lost a bunch of wickets late to be bowled out for 172.
The shining light on a losing side, the former Dubbo District Cricket president did his best to get Souths over the line on Saturday.
After his side was in trouble early, Shanks hit 69 not out off 89 balls for Souths as they were restricted to 9/150 from their 40 overs.
Apart from Shanks, no other player managed to pass 25 in Souths' six-wicket loss to the Newtown Kings.
Playing in the same match as Shanks, Singh was exceptional and scored his second consecutive spot on this list.
Chasing 150, Singh made light work of the Souths bowlers hitting 71 not out of just 47 balls including 13 fours and a six.
Singh's innings helped the Kings score their third win of the season from five matches and keeps them in the hunt for a top-four spot.
Feels weird writing about this man's achievements with the ball but there is no denying Larance deserves his spot in this team after taking five wickets on Saturday.
Facing off against Rugby, Larance took 5/14 off seven overs and kept things tight to help restrict the opposition to 104 from their 40 overs.
In reply, the CYMS Green skipper almost made a solid 29 not out in the run chase as the Cougars passed the total after just 14 overs.
He's been on this list before and it probably won't be the last time we see Braithwaite here but now it's for his feats with the ball.
After starring with the bat earlier this season, Braithwaite took 5/25 against Narromine and helped CYMS White take regular wickets on their way to yet another win this season.
Batting at four, the all-rounder also made 16 but was not really required to do much with the bat after Smith and Thompson fired.
Macquarie Blue's vice skipper was clinical with the ball on Saturday against Newtown Rhinos, taking four key wickets.
The Rhinos lost regular wickets during their innings and got back on track after a poor start before Page came on to bowl.
Page's figures of 4/11 played a big part in Macquarie Blue bowling out the Rhinos for exactly 100 before hitting a solid 27 not out as his side chased down the runs with ease.
Coming up against the ever-challenging Newtown Tigers, O'Leary was brilliant and played a crucial part in his side's win.
Bowling halfway through the innings, O'Leary tore through the Tigers' lower order to take 5/24 from his six overs and set up the game for RSL Colts.
Going against some experienced players, O'Leary definitely held his own and is a deserving member of this list.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.