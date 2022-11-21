Pinnington Cup TOTW: Veterans wind back the clock as a pair of young stars shine

Macquarie are now the sole undefeated RSL Pinnington Cup team after defeating Newtown Demons on Saturday in a thrilling match.
There were plenty of batters who passed 50 in the fixtures over the weekend as a few veterans winded the clock back while a pair of young guns stood up.
Here's our selection for the very best performers.
The first appearance in the team of the week for the former first-grade opener, Kempston filled in as captain of the Ducks on the weekend and led from the front.
Playing against Rugby, the left-hander hit 68 off just 43 balls in a knock which included five fours and four sixes as he helped Newtown make 7/259 from their 40 overs.
Kempston combined with his brother, Jack (see below) to punish the Rugby bowlers to all parts before the Ducks fired with the ball, bowling out their opposition for 102 to grab their fourth win of the season so far.
The second and final Kempston on this list, the eldest of the three brothers got the Ducks off to a flying start on Saturday.
Opening the batting alongside Adam Stone, Kempston made 58 and only the second wicket to fall as several of the Ducks batters made starts.
Not to be completely outdone by brother Charlie, Jack hit nine fours as well as two sixes in his innings which lasted 60 balls.
Following a handful of games in first grade to start the season, Giddings has been brilliant during his last two matches and rightfully has earned his second consecutive start in the Team of the Week.
Coming off the back of a fine score of 68 last week, Giddings backed it up against Narromine on Saturday, hitting 53 while being solid at the top of the order.
The teenager's last two innings' have helped score Colts White back-to-back wins after a slow start to the season.
Giddings' knock was easily the highlight of Colts White's innings as they were bowled out for 190 against Narromine.
Hard to believe we haven't seen this name pop up already this season but here he is.
Green's return to the RSL Pinnington Cup started slow, mainly due to the form of teammate Ian Marchant costing the former a chance to bat but Saturday was easily the former Western Zone representative's finest performance of the season.
Green hit 85 not out for Macquarie as they defeated Newtown Demons to remain unbeaten to start the season.
Before his heroics with the bat, Green took three wickets with the ball to help restrict the Demons to 177.
Playing in the same game as the man above, the Cobar Brewery Shield skipper had his best game in Dubbo.
Batting at seven, Harbison came to the crease with the Demons in trouble at 5/78 before toiling away to make 57.
Harbison was sadly the last Newtown wicket to fall after he was removed by Kyan Green with just more than an over remaining in their innings.
A CYMS legend, Weekes' return to second grade has been nothing short of impressive.
Playing against RSL Colts Red, Weekes and Will Lumley (46) were the keys for CYMS during their win at No.3 Oval.
Coming to the crease with his side struggling on 6/83, Weekes hit 56 off just 44 balls, an innings which included 10 fours.
Unfortunately, Weekes' afternoon ended early after hit was hit on the end of the finger attempting to take a caught and bowled.
Feels criminal to have Potter and the man next on this list batting so low but thankfully this side won't actually be playing a game.
As become somewhat of a repetitive event, the Narromine skipper once again was brilliant with the ball.
Potter was the best of the bowlers with his off-spin and finished with figures of 4/39 from eight overs, to rip through the RSL Colts White middle-order.
Even with Potter's four-wicket haul, Narromine were still defeated by Colts White.
Like the man above, Giddings' wicket-taking ability is something to marvel at.
With his side defending 190, Giddings was economical as always taking 3/8 from four overs to help his side record another win.
Should be continue to fire with the ball or start to make runs with the bat, Giddings have every chance to be a mainstay on this list every week.
Another young gun in this week's team, Chrystall played his best match of the year so far on Saturday in CYMS' win.
After making a handy seven not out with the bat, the CYMS paceman turned his attention to putting pressure on the RSL Colts Red batters.
Finishing with figures of 4/58, Chrystall bowled well at the death removing Glenn Armstrong and Matt Keenan who both looked dangerous with the bat.
Chrystall's contribution was a big reason why CYMS scored a tight win on Saturday.
Souths scored a big win over Newtown United on the weekend and O'Donnell was a big reason why.
Another former first-grader, O'Donnell took 3/19 for Souths as they bowled United out for just 115.
Justin Knudsen (2/17) and Brad Boney-Chillie (2/7) were also impressed by O'Donnell's first spell set up the win for Souths against a strong United outfit.
An underrated bowler, Gardiner backed up the Ducks' strong performance with the bat with 3/16 when it came to their turn to bowl.
Coming into the attack after Rugby made a slow start, Gardiner removed Ryan Maxwell for 28 before picking up two more wickets and a run out in Newtown's win.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.