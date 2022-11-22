Zoo Chat | The misunderstood Ibis has a conservation message to share

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has a large population of Australian White Ibis (Threskiornis moluccus), a highly misrepresented bird, being dubbed the bin chicken, that we are actually very fond and proud of.
Highly adaptive and mobile, their natural habitat in interior wetlands was significantly diminished in the 1970's due to changed water flow and urbanisation. However, unlike other affected species, the Ibis made the surprise move to near the coast, where their numbers thrived. In truth, it is a sad tale of environmental degradation and an urgent will to survive.
The gift of the Australian White Ibis to other birds, plants and animals is the message it brings: 'I am here because my home environment is no longer adequate for my needs.' The Ibis is a native bird, but not to the city environment, such as Sydney. It's hard to imagine now, but up until a few decades ago you'd be lucky to see a white ibis anywhere near Sydney. The fact they're here at all should set off alarm bells. They're considered abundant, however they have declined severely in their natural habitat in the last 30-years, such as the Macquarie Marshes (which are 250km's northwest of the zoo). Australian wetlands are controlled, so river regulation fluctuates, which in turn effects the Ibis's food- and water-sources for breeding. In 1998 there were 11,000 nests reported from the Macquarie Marshes. Since 2000, there has been little to no breeding at all recorded in this vast natural habitat.
The next time you spot an Ibis at the zoo or in your local area, maybe think about the conservation message that they can are telling us. Their natural environment has been disturbed by humans and had a negative impact on a range of species. The Ibis just happens to be one of the few species that has adapted and changed its behaviour and adapted to a new environment to have its requirements met.
Pro's for having White Ibis in your environment: The White Ibis is great for your garden as they eat beetle larvae, which eat the roots of grasses and other plants. The Ibis's long beak is great for aerating the soil, allowing air, water, and nutrients to penetrate your plants roots. The Ibis also fertilises your soil with nitrogen, which helps keep your lawn green and lush. Every farmer's worst nightmare is a swarm of locusts eating crops. The White Ibis, while it can't stop a big plague, it can stuff its belly full of locust nymphs before they have form into flying adults - a win for all.
