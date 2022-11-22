Zoo Chat | The misunderstood Ibis has a conservation message to share

The gift of the Australian White Ibis to other birds, plants and animals is the message it brings: 'I am here because my home environment is no longer adequate for my needs.' The Ibis is a native bird, but not to the city environment, such as Sydney. It's hard to imagine now, but up until a few decades ago you'd be lucky to see a white ibis anywhere near Sydney. The fact they're here at all should set off alarm bells. They're considered abundant, however they have declined severely in their natural habitat in the last 30-years, such as the Macquarie Marshes (which are 250km's northwest of the zoo). Australian wetlands are controlled, so river regulation fluctuates, which in turn effects the Ibis's food- and water-sources for breeding. In 1998 there were 11,000 nests reported from the Macquarie Marshes. Since 2000, there has been little to no breeding at all recorded in this vast natural habitat.