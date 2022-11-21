Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Matters of State | Dugald Saunders thanks farmers on National Ag Day

By Dugald Saunders Mp
November 21 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders (front, third from right) took the chance to thank farmers for their efforts on National Ag Day. Picture supplied

Last Friday was National Ag Day, a great opportunity to reflect on the way our farmers go above and beyond to not only put the food on our tables and clothes on our backs, but to contribute more to the economy than ever before!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.