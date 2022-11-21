Last Friday was National Ag Day, a great opportunity to reflect on the way our farmers go above and beyond to not only put the food on our tables and clothes on our backs, but to contribute more to the economy than ever before!
Despite this year's devastating weather events, the total value of the industry has risen by more than $2 billion last year to a record $23.1 billion.
We're well on our way to agriculture becoming a $30 billion industry by 2030, and that is testament to our farmers' hard work, day in, day out.
Farmers have also battled disease and pest incursions, continued biosecurity threats, increasing farm input costs like fuel and fertiliser and geopolitical events causing supply chain pressures. The fact the sector continues to prosper during all of this highlights the resilience and determination of our primary producers.
Our cropping sector reaped the benefits of strong seasonal conditions to record a 43 per cent increase on last year to reach $11.9 billion.
Livestock industries also achieved a record value of $7.9 billion due to a recovery in sheep meat and wool production and higher lamb, beef and wool prices. This demand supported higher farm gate prices and drove a 13 per cent increase on the previous year.
This year, we've also seen our exports reach a new record high of $10.9 billion, up a huge 64 per cent.
As Agriculture Minister, I've been proud to help support primary producers with a range of initiatives and reforms, including:
$229 million to prepare and protect NSW against Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease;
More than $202 million in the last 12 months to help flood affected farmers;
An emergency plan to eradicate Varroa mite in NSW, including an $18 million compensation package;
A coordinated pest management program with farmers on more than 60 million hectares of land; and,
A comprehensive review into on-farm renewable energy projects.
Farmers are the backbone of bush communities and the state's economy, and we'll continue to do everything we can to support them!
***
The Dubbo electorate absolutely dominated at the recent NSW Tourism Awards, with 10 gold, silver and bronze medals going to businesses across Dubbo and the Mudgee regions.
From Dubbo, Taronga Western Plains Zoo was named the state's best major tourist attraction, Zoofari Lodge took out the gong for unique accommodation, while the Old Dubbo Gaol earned silver in the cultural tourism category!
Events like the tourism awards are great because they highlight regions like ours - which we already now is home to the best attractions NSW has to offer!
I'd urge everyone in the Dubbo electorate to consider a stay-cation this summer. Our attractions and accommodation providers are world-class - why would you go anywhere else!
