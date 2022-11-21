Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Japanese garden celebrated with massive 20th birthday bash

By Allison Hore
Updated November 22 2022 - 9:20pm, first published November 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Delegates from Dubbo's sister city Minokamo attend a traditional tea ceremony at the Japanese garden for its 20th anniversary. Picture by Belinda Soole

One of Australia's most authentic Japanese gardens turned 20 this weekend in a celebration that saw hundreds of people enjoying live music, tea ceremonies, cultural performances and much more.

