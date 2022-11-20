Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association's Spring Showcase could not have been won by a more deserving rider.
Local businesswoman and rider Ricki Cox took out the 1.25m Grand Prix event on Sunday after two days of competition.
Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association (DESA) club secretary Belinda Lloyd-McMahon believes Cox's win on the weekend is a testament to just how much work she does to prepare.
"She does a lot of hard work behind the scenes as well, she's been in the club for nearly 30 years," she said.
"She was there with her three daughters who all rode as well in the Grand Prix class.
"That was our biggest class of the show, the 1.25m Grand Prix."
With all four Cox's in action across the event, Lloyd-McMahon said the Ricki even came up against a shock contender in the final.
"In the jump-off, it was between her and her daughter Hayley," she said.
"They were against each other but Ricki ended up going double clear and winning the class."
While more than 60 riders came from across the state to compete, Lloyd-McMahon said seeing a local win the biggest event was a special feeling.
"It was great, it was a really good exhibition of jumping and they are all very accomplished riders those girls," she said.
"They have been all over the place, recently they were up at the Australian Champs and all of that kind of stuff.
"They work very hard so it's nice for them to come out and do well.
"Ricki owns the Fastlane sites in Dubbo so they are hard workers, they work all day, every day.
"All of them do, and then they have their horses worked and ready to go to the show. They don't get to have a breath too much."
Some riders were unable to make it to Dubbo due to the flooding around parts of the state as well as road closures, especially those down south near Wagga Wagga.
Even without some riders from the south, Lloyd-McMahon said the club received a lot of positive feedback from those who did make it to the event.
"I think everybody who came had a good time," she said.
"Our course designer was lucky to get here because he was around all the flooding in the Central West.
"He managed to get over here, then we had another one of our members who was judging.
"It's a really strong club, everyone chips in and nobody complains."
The event was supported thanks to a grant from Jumping NSW, with the governing body putting more resources into regional areas.
Riders from Cobar, Nyngan, Murrumbateman and Gunnedah were all in attendance.
