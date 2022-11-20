Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ricki Cox won the Dubbo Eventing and Showcase Association's Spring Showcase

By Tom Barber
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:12pm, first published November 20 2022 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricki Cox with Leonardo AA after the pair took DESA's Spring Showcase event on the weekend. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association's Spring Showcase could not have been won by a more deserving rider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.