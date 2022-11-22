Dubbo's huge year of bowls continued over the weekend as they host the NSW Men's Grade 3 Pennants Finals.
Teams from across the state made their way to Dubbo last Friday to compete over the three days and it was Guyra, from the Northern Tablelands who came away with the win in a high-scoring final against Taren Point.
The weekend's event was the second time Club Dubbo has welcomed visitors after recently hosting the inaugural BCiB International Fours, which attracted competitors from across the world while Dubbo Macquarie also hosted.
Wind and overcast conditions made things tricky for bowlers but Guyra was just too good, taking a 71 to 35 victory which tested even the most experienced players.
With the conditions impacting both sides, Guyra handled it much better to hold a 24 to 12 lead after 21 ends before putting their feet down before Taren Point eventually conceded on end 58.
Friday and Saturday saw sectional play take place at both Club Dubbo as well as Dubbo Macquarie.
In Section 1 at Club Dubbo, the Upper Hunter enjoyed three strong wins to lead ahead of Taren Point.
Harbord No.2 and Bulahdelah were both competitive but failed, in the end, to advance to the quarter-finals.
Grenfell enjoyed three wins of their own in Section 2 at Club Dubbo to sweep the round.
Tea Gardens and Camden each won a game but had to be separated on rink wins which meant the latter advanced while Gwandelan finished fourth after failing to win a game.
Sections 3 and 4 at Dubbo Macquarie were also highly competitive with one team travelling 10 hours just to play.
Sawtell was too good in Section 3, advancing through the finals after winning their three matches while Harden's team were the real heroes of the event.
Harden's team members had to drive 10 hours to get to Dubbo due to the flooding and were fortunate enough to secure two wins to also advance.
The fourth and final section was the closest of the tournament with Guyra, Warilla and Wenty Leagues all having two wins each.
Guya and Wenty Leagues eventually went through with 21 points while Warilla managed 18.
Gresford, Taren Point, Guyra and Wenty Leagues all advanced through to the semi-finals after the three undefeated sectional teams were knocked out.
Bowls NSW's Matt Goodwin and Zone 4 Treasure Steve Torrens both had nothing but praise for both clubs after what was an entertaining three days.
