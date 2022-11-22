Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Club Dubbo and Dubbo Macquarie hosted the NSW Men's Grade 3 Pennants Final

By Newsroom
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden's Barry Taylor stays locked in during the weekend's action at Club Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo's huge year of bowls continued over the weekend as they host the NSW Men's Grade 3 Pennants Finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.