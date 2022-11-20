As a windfall of dollars flowed to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) for sick children on the weekend, its charity organiser couldn't believe many generous donors are themselves families impacted by the flood in the Central West.
"It's heartwarming but also heartbreaking at the moment for our communities what they are going through," Rebecca Walsh, RMHC chief executive said.
"These are families so impacted by the flood yet they are so generous.
"We can't say thank you enough."
Ms Walsh was handed a $7,500 cheque for the Orange-based house on Saturday, donated by employees of McDonald's restaurants in Dubbo and Wellington and she described the moment as "so marvelous".
"Those contributions from our young employees is wonderful, a nice commitment from our young crew supporting their community," Ms Walsh said.
"This is an amazing contribution from a rural area, highlighting how staff sees the real difference being able to provide free accommodation can make in the lives of our families at a challenging and stressful time with their baby or child."
Staff at Central West and Dubbo region restaurants have created a "planned giving" for RMHC which Ms Walsh said was "a perfect example of country people taking care of country people".
Last Saturday, 19 November, was McHappy Day when everyone can choose to donate whatever amount to RMHC when purchasing any meal at all restaurants.
Two families are currently staying at the house unable to go home to Forbes and Cowra due to closed and dangerous roads, Ms Walsh said.
The flood had a flow-on effect on the provision of health services in inundated towns and some cases have cut off services for families with sick children, Ms Walsh said.
Since RMHC opened in Orange in 2015, 48 families from the region have stayed at the house for a total of 410 nights free of charge as their children are receiving treatments at Orange Hospital.
The house has eight rooms and a cot room for babies, and accommodation includes free meals, toiletries, grocery items, and basic items needed by babies and children.
"I thanked the employees and let them know their contribution is making a real difference in the lives of families who come to stay with us," Ms Walsh said.
McHappy Day at all McDonalds' restaurants began in 1991and it has been a vital support for RMHC, Ms Walsh said.
"All donations big and small help us continue to support families when they need it most," she said.
The donations have reached more than $61 million for RMHC allowing it to continuously provide free accommodation for sick children, as well as support its Family Rooms, National Learning Program and Family Retreats.
