Coulton's Catch-Up | My thoughts are with flood-hit communities

By Mark Coulton
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 4:00am
Thoughts with flooded communities

My thoughts are with all the communities in the Parkes electorate that are being devastated by flooding. The river system in the entire electorate is in flood and has been flooding for some time. This prolonged flooding has been devastating and exhausting for many of my communities.

