Three of the region's popular tourist attractions have received top recognition at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards.
The gold for major tourist attractions went to Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the gold for unique accommodations went to Taronga's Zoofari Lodge and Old Dubbo Gaol is the silver winner in an exciting gathering of the state's tourism operators at iconic Luna Park.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo Director Steve Hinks said they were "ecstatic to receive the award and honoured by the recognition from the tourism industry".
"To be announced as the gold winner of major tourist attraction for the second year in a row and Zoofari Lodge to win gold in unique accommodation at the awards are a very proud achievement for Taronga Western Plains Zoo and tourism in regional NSW," Mr Hinks said.
The zoo, which attracts at least 200,000 visitors yearly, won the major award last year and represented the state at the national level, receiving the Bronze Award for Major Tourist Attraction at the Australian Tourism Awards in March.
"The recognition from NSW Tourism last night, for the second year in a row, cements Taronga Western Plains Zoo as the leading major tourist attraction in NSW and the country," Mr Hinks said.
Zoofari Lodge is a unique and well-sought-after African safari retreat comprising accommodation, delicious African-inspired cuisine, and exclusive guided tours.
Visitors wake up in luxury tents positioned over the Savannah Safari to the sunrise with silhouettes of giraffe, white rhino, oryx, zebra, ostrich, eland, and more, there isn't a more unique accommodation setting.
"A trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo or an overnight stay at Zoofari Lodge are incredibly special experiences and long-lasting memories, so we are thrilled to be recognised as the best Unique Accommodation provider and the leading major tourist attractions in the country," Mr Hinks said.
"A huge thank you to our extremely hard-working team, dedicated volunteers and supporters, all of our amazing guests who have visited and stayed onsite with us, and of course, our incredible animals that are inspirational ambassadors for conservation every day."
Taronga Western Plains Zoo has a state-of-art Wildlife Hospital in the final stages of completion and is set to be a unique aspect of the overall zoo experience, allowing guests to see the Zoo's Wildlife Hospital team in action and learn about the wildlife conservation projects the zoo undertakes, usually behind the scenes.
"We are looking forward to the quickly approaching summer holidays and continuing to welcome guests exploring regional NSW. We have a brand new, purpose-built Wildlife Hospital soon to open to the public and we can't wait to open a window into how we heal the wild", Mr Hinks said.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said "it was an amazing night for the Dubbo electorate, with Mudgee region claiming four gold medals, three silvers and one bronze, while Dubbo took home two golds and a silver.
"It's great to see the rest of NSW realising what we already knew - our region is home to the best attractions this state has to offer," Mr Saunders said.
"We've officially got the state's best major attraction in Taronga Western Plains Zoo, and six of the best places to stay."
NSW tourism minister Ben Franklin said the event highlighted the industry's commitment to delivering premium products and experiences to all visitors to the state.
"I congratulate all winners and finalists of the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, who have shown a commitment to excellence throughout this year," Mr Franklin said.
"It is an exciting time for our visitor economy, with domestic overnight visitor expenditure in NSW recently surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
"The NSW government is committed to supporting tourism operators, businesses and event owners that create jobs, boost regional economies and position NSW as a global destination."
For more information about planning a visit to Taronga Western Plains Zoo or staying overnight visit www.taronga.org.au/dubbo.
The full list of 2022 NSW Tourism Award winners:
Major Tourist Attractions
Bronze: The Big Banana Fun Park, Coffs Harbour
Tourist Attractions
Silver: Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary
Bronze: Aussie Ark, Barrington Tops
Major Festivals and Events
Gold: Bluesfest Byron Bay
Silver: GLOW at Sydney Zoo
Festivals and Events
Gold: Tumbafest Inc, Tumbarumba
Silver: Bathurst Winter Festival
Bronze: The Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival
Ecotourism
Silver: Vision Walks - Eco Tours, Byron Bay
Bronze: Tweed Eco Cruises, Tweed Heads
Cultural Tourism
Gold: Local Sauce Tours, Sydney
Silver: Old Dubbo Gaol
Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism
Bronze: Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation, Coffs Harbour
Tourism Retail & Hire Services
Silver: Ask Roz Blue Mountains
Visitor Information Services
Gold: Mudgee Region Tourism
Bronze: Eden Visitor Information Centre, Sapphire Coast
Business Event Venues
Gold: Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains by MGallery
Silver: Fullerton Hotel Sydney
Tour and/or Transport Operators
Silver: Beyond Ballooning, Lovedale
Bronze: Blue Mountains Stargazing
Adventure Tourism
Gold: Balloon Aloft, Hunter Valley, Camden Valley, Mudgee and Byron Bay
Silver: Sydney Harbour Kayaks, The Spit Bridge, Mosman
Bronze: Beyond Ballooning, Lovedale
Tourism Marketing and Campaigns
Silver: Shoalhaven City Council, Tourism
Bronze: The Tweed Tourism Company
Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services
Gold: Potager, Carool
Silver: Bent on Food, Wingham
Bronze: Antica Australis, Carcoar
Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries
Caravan and Holiday Parks
Gold: North Star Holiday Resort, Hastings Point
Silver: NRMA Ocean Beach Holiday Resort, Central Coast
Bronze: BIG4 Deniliquin Holiday Park
Hosted Accommodation
Silver: Belle Bois, Capertee Valley
Bronze: Amaroo Valley Springs, Kurrajong
Unique Accommodation
Silver: Glenayr Farm Mudgee
Bronze: Berger Houseboat Holidays, Tweed Heads
Self-Contained Accommodation
Gold: Bandalong Cottages, Mudgee
Silver: Peppertree Hill, Mudgee
Bronze: Mt Warning Estate, Dum Dum
4 - 4.5 Star Accommodation
Gold: The Byng Street Boutique Hotel, Orange
Silver: Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains by MGallery
Bronze: Wildlife Retreat at Taronga, Mosman
5 Star Accommodation
Gold: Mt Hay Retreat, Berry
Silver: Kalinya Estate, Bargo
New Tourism Business
Gold: Italian Cooking Experience with Stefano Marvello, Bowral
Silver: Navigate Expeditions, Sapphire Coast
Bronze: Evamor Valley, Mudgee
Excellence in Food Tourism
Gold: Margan Wines & Restaurant, Broke
Silver: Food I Am, Wagga Wagga
Bronze: Country Food Trails, Orange
Excellence in Accessible Tourism*
Gold/ Hall of Fame: Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga
Silver: Cocky Guides, Sydney
Bronze: Sea Horse Diamond Beach
Local Government Award for Tourism*
Silver: Central Coast Council - Destination Central Coast
Dean Gorddard Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual*
Winner: Donna Carrier
Judges' Tourism Star Award*
Joint Winners:
Glenayr Farm, Mudgee
Love Lord Howe
Ground Swell 2022 Commendation presented by Take 3 for the Sea*
From First Wave, Take 3's tourism industry pilot project in 2021 to the current 2022 Ground Swell Program, Take 3 for the Sea has engaged 160 tourism businesses.
Business NSW said for the first time, Take 3 for the Sea commended three businesses, each of which has made significant contributions to visitor litter reduction under the program.
Not only have they embraced the Take 3 philosophy, but these businesses have also shown leadership by taking ownership and action to prevent litter.
Commendations recipients:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
