Can you avoid inheritance tax in Australia?

There are tax obligations you might need to prepare for concerning your inheritance such as super death benefits. Picture by Shutterstock

Inheritance tax refers to the taxes imposed by the government on heirs who received money, estate, and other forms of wealth from deceased loved ones. Many countries worldwide have a set percentage of taxes charged to the bequeathed.



The amount to be paid depends on the size of the inheritance. Aside from this, taxes are affected by local laws and regulations. In addition, the relationship of the inheritor to the deceased may be considered.

Australia had what was known as the Death Duties, introduced through the Stamp Duties Act of 1880 in New South Wales. All Australian states followed suit by 1895, imposing taxes based on the total amount of the deceased's assets at the time of death. Then the Estate Tax was added to the amount payable by the bequeathed in 1914.

Decades after, the abolition of death duties and inheritance taxation began due to the financial impact of inflation in the '70s. The Australian government abolished them to stop those who had wealth from selling homes and moving assets to avoid hefty tax charges.



During the early '80s, Australia became one of the first rich countries to abolish the laws.

Presently, there are no inheritance or estate taxes imposed in Australia, according to the Australian Taxation Office. However, inheritors are likely to have tax liabilities once they financially gain from the wealth passed on to them, among other considerations.

There are ways to be exempted from paying taxes, though you and the nature of your inheritance must meet the requirements.



Here are some of the tax obligations you might need to prepare for concerning your inheritance and ways you can be exempted from them:

1 - Tax obligations from super death benefit

Superannuation refers to the retirement pension benefits that a person accumulates in their working years. The Australian government mandates employers to set aside part of a team member's earnings for their super fund. The purpose of this fund is to secure the future of workers after retirement.



When the fund owner passes on, the fund's nominated beneficiary becomes entitled to what's called super death benefit.

If there's a trustee appointed to manage the super fund of the deceased, they'll be the ones to decide who receives the benefit. Meanwhile, the tax payment associated with the super fund depends on several factors. For instance, you won't have to pay taxes if the deceased was 60 years or older at the time of death.

Apart from this example, there are other ways you can be exempted from paying taxes for receiving a super death benefit. Consult with the super fund trustee, a tax expert, or a lawyer to see if you qualify for an exemption.

2 - Tax obligations on inherited money and earnings from estate

Australia doesn't impose inheritance taxes, which means that any property, estate, assets, or cash passed on by the deceased are exempt from direct taxation.



However, any changes in a person's financial position coming from bequeathed wealth will affect their tax status and obligations. If the heirs earn money from what was left to them, these gains should be reported on their income tax return.

When someone inherits money or investment shares in Australia, they'll be obliged to pay taxes based on the interest or earnings generated by these lump sums. The same goes if the estate they inherited continues to generate income in the form of rentals or dividends.

For the first three years after inheriting a property, the bequeathed will be required to pay taxes based on the income generated by the estate. As with individual income tax rates, estate earnings of AUD$18,200 (USD$12,309) or less are tax-exempt. However, different tax rates will apply on the fourth income year after the estate is inherited.

Meanwhile, you may have tax obligations as well if you're classified as a dependent of the deceased and use your inherited estate as your primary residence.

3 - Tax obligations on asset inheritance

Capital gains tax, also called CGT, is the taxes imposed on profits gained from selling assets. In Australia, taxpayers are mandated to report capital gains and losses on their income tax returns and settle the tax payable for gains. The same applies if an inheritor earns profits from disposing of a property or anything of value passed on by a deceased loved one.

With these in mind, it's important to note that your total capital gains will differ from the amount you'll pay if you deduct capital losses. It's possible to reduce this amount after removing capital losses, exemptions, and other factors. There are allowable capital losses that you can subtract from your capital gains to reduce the taxes that you have to pay.

If you have capital losses in the current year, you can deduct them from your capital gains to pay a lower tax amount. Some capital losses from previous years can even be applied, though it's essential to use the earliest losses first and deduct them from your gains at the first opportunity.

Furthermore, you can access tax record-keeping and tax exemption calculating tools on the Australian Taxation Office website. For easier record-keeping and computation, creating a myGov account is best before you access the tools. With a myGov account, you can save your capital gains and losses records on the website and use or update the information as needed.

There are other exemption considerations for inherited property. For instance, if the property owner passed on before September 20, 1985, the property receives full tax exemption. On the other hand, any improvements on the property made after the said date will be subject to CGT.

Conclusion

Tax obligations associated with inheritance in Australia vary, depending on several factors. These factors include the type of assets bequeathed. In some cases, the relationship between the inheritor and the deceased is also considered.



Finally, the financial gains from the wealth passed on influence taxation.