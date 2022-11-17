Junior athletes from Dubbo and Geurie have begun their time with the Western Region Academy of Sport for 2023.
On November 12 and 13, WRAS held their annual athlete orientation at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst with more than 130 coaches and participants in attendance.
Athletes from sports such as Basketball, Cycling, Golf, Hockey, Lone Star (Athletics), Para Sports and Triathlon programs were eager to start their time with the organisation.
Teams Challenge Australia held a session over the weekend to provide the athletes with a wide variety of challenges, aimed at creating team communication, leadership, problem-solving, team chemistry and comradery.
WRAS Executive Officer, Candice Boggs believes the session was a big success for the athletes in a number of ways.
"The TCA sessions saw our athletes participate in unique tasks like the team tarp, partner blindfold obstacle and rope whisper challenges," he said.
"These activities were important for bonding to gel the squad at the start of their WRAS Program. The TCA staff finalised each session with education about how athletes can control their breath to utilise oxygen."
On Saturday, athletes across all sports took part in team meetings, education sessions, physical testing and movement screening.
Both the Basketball and Hockey squads were able to train in Bathurst on Sunday while the cyclists were able to compete in local races.
"Orientation weekend is always a great opportunity to bring all athletes and coaches together to understand the big picture of WRAS and the overall purpose of the academy," Boggs said.
"We're looking forward to working with this year's cohort of athletes and coaches, I'm sure we will see some amazing achievements from this group in 2023."
Geurie's Kiara McKeown was in attendance across the weekend along with Dubbo basketballers Sam Bynon-Hargraeves, Jazzy Gordon, Cyarah Hargraves, Tayla Mongan, Tully Pickering, Millie Sutcliffe, Clancy Toschack and Cohen Weir.
Zavier Newton, Jack Taylor, Tilly Wilson and Emily Winterton were all named in the basketball graduate squad while Claire Bynon, Chrystal O'Brien, Lara Winterton and Molly Croft were all on the coaching staff.
Indi Amos, Callum Bowen, Archie Dickson, Ziaire Forrester and Mia Richardson are in the junior basketball development squad.
Talented juniors Zayden Berger, Chloe Clark and Angus Coddington will represent Dubbo Hockey at WRAS while Ella Penman and Phebie Ryan were in the athletics squad.
Trials for the WRAS netball squad will be held on November 20 before selections take place for the 2023 program.
