Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford says the club will "absolutely race in January".
The home straight of the Cowra racecourse has been covered by water this week forcing the transfer of the Cowra Jockey Club meeting scheduled for Saturday, November 19 but club president Peter Ford is confident of racing in January.
Most of the club's losses this week are racing infrastructure with the running rail in much of the home straight damaged beyond repair.
Monday's flood was the second time this month the course has been inundated by water.
Mr Ford explained a new bar area, yet to be officially opened, was under at least four foot of water during both floods.
"We put brand new TVs up in the bar last Friday, they hadn't even been turned on. I was sure we'd lose them but luckily the water stopped rising inches from them," Mr Ford said.
"Most of the stuff we lost was in the first hit when we lost all of our fridges and a couple of smaller TVs.
"Racing infrastructure took the biggest hit this time," he said.
Mr Ford is hopeful Racing NSW will come to the assistance of the club in replacing the lost infrastructure but realistically added 'how many tracks do they have to look after at the moment'.
Flooding has also impacted the Mudgee, Orange, Parkes, Forbes, Gundagai and Parkes tracks in the region alone in the past month.
Looking ahead Mr Ford said: "I don't want to miss the Cup. We'll absolutely be working very hard towards it".
The Cowra Cup and Cowra Japan Cup meeting is scheduled to occur on Sunday, January 15 giving the club eight weeks from this Sunday to carry out all repairs.
"To make it happen the first thing we have to do is pick up all the rubbish," Mr Ford said.
That rubbish includes debris spread around the track, including a 200kg gas bottle, stock feeders and hay bales as well as wood and other rubbish.
"There's lots of debris from businesses up stream," Mr Ford said.
Before getting to the Cowra track the flood waters passed through the Cowra Golf Course and a number of businesses on Young Road.
"Basically we'll pick up the rubbish and then start hosing down. It's pretty bad, it's the highest (flood) we'll ever see it in our lifetime," he said.
The clean up will start some time this weekend with the club set to announce a time and date on its Facebook page.
Offers of help have already started to flow in, the first from Cowra Rotary.
"They were the first people on the phone," Mr Ford said.
"I'm a big fan of Rotary, they're fantastic people. They're great for our community, they're good people. Without committees like them in a town you're going to suffer.
"Donna Moss and her husband Ken have already been picking up rubbish too. If you can spare a couple of hours (this weekend) we'll put on a sausage sizzle for the helpers."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
