The Nightwatchmen: Three massive matches make for an exciting weekend

After watching Rugby test Colts a little a few weeks back you would think they'd be far too good for the Hornets but you just never know. Souths do have some quality, it's just about turning that into performances. You feel it all comes down to their new ball and early bowlers. They haven't ripped into a battling lineup at all yet and if they can make an impact then it will give them real confidence. It has to be said though, it is a little hard to see it happening.