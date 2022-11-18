The Nightwatchmen: Three massive matches make for an exciting weekend

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
RSL Whitney Cup is back. After a brief hiatus last weekend due to the Western Zone Premier League, all first grade clubs had the bye but boy are there some good match-ups this weekend.
Ladder-leaders and defending premiers CYMS will take on RSL Colts while Macquarie are set to face Newtown and last but not least Rugby will battle Souths in three matches which are sure to be exciting.
This week will will break down where all three matches can be won and lost as well as giving our tips.
Barber: Absolutely anything could happen in this one but I've got a feeling both sides will produce big totals. Macquarie have been in unreal form across their opening two MoneyQuest Megahit matches but are yet to really fire in the Saturday competition so could this be the weekend?
On the other hand, Newtown are coming off the back of two straight wins and will be full of confidence ahead of the match. Throw in a fired-up Mat Skinner who narrowly missed out on Western selection and you've got a Tigers outfit who could be very dangerous to come across.
I've been sitting on the fence here a bit so far but I'm going to pick Macquarie to win this one in a close match. I feel their experience and firepower must just be too much for a few of the Newtown players.
Guthrie: Two teams who have delivered on what's expected from them so far. Newtown just quietly going along, winning the games they need to while falling just short against the top contenders. Macquarie, meanwhile, is probably underperforming given the strength of the lineup on paper. Macquarie's one area of real strength has been in the Twenty20 format, where it's won two-from-two, but this is a different challenge.
Macquarie, in my opinion, has more depth with the ball and that could be a real point of difference on Saturday. If they can knock over the Tigers' key men cheaply it will make all the difference. Macquarie for me.
Barber: This could be the match of the season, not only the round. Both are undefeated, both hunting for titles and both full to the brim with talent. I can't wait to see what comes of this game.
RSL Colts have started the year as many people thought they would, with three wins from as many games and they haven't really been tested as of yet until this weekend.
Greg Buckley and Chris Morton have both been in terrific form which is a scary sign for any bowling attack while Mitch Bower hasn't even needed to bat yet, albeit only having played one match.
CYMS' batting prowess has surprised a few people with Fletcher Hyde, Thomas Nelson and yours truly all chipping in at some point this season but it's the Cougars' bowling that is the key.
Matt Purse has settled in extremely well this season while Ben Knaggs has also been brilliant.
I'm expecting a very close and intense match-up but I've got CYMS just scraping home.
Guthrie: These two teams look virtually full strength for what should be a belter. I've said previously I think Colts will win the title this year but I think CYMS will win this match.
Right now, the Cougars are playing the better cricket. There's confidence and a number of players in the squad have contributed. Colts have been winning but they haven't really been tested yet so I think CYMS is a little more battle-hardened at this point of the season.
Ben Knaggs has been in tremendous form with the ball and if he gets on a roll through Colts' middle order, it could be a very good day for the Cougars.
Barber: Ben Wheeler.
That's the point of difference for me between these two sides. The Western Zone squad member was brutal against Orange last weekend and could be in for a big match against Souths' young bowling attack while Jacob Hill also has runs to his name this season.
But Souths have every chance of getting one over Rugby, especially considering James O'Brien could feature against his old club while Lachie Rummans' form with the ball has been unreal of late.
There is no doubt Wheeler is the key for Rugby and if Souths are to remove him early then it could go a long way to winning them the game but if not, it could be a long day of chasing leather.
Guthrie: You would think this would be an easy one to tip given Souths have struggled for the best part of five seasons now. You have to give them a chance against an enigmatic Rugby side though.
After watching Rugby test Colts a little a few weeks back you would think they'd be far too good for the Hornets but you just never know. Souths do have some quality, it's just about turning that into performances. You feel it all comes down to their new ball and early bowlers. They haven't ripped into a battling lineup at all yet and if they can make an impact then it will give them real confidence. It has to be said though, it is a little hard to see it happening.
Rugby is the better side right now and should be able to get the job done in this one. It might be early in the season but they need to win it if they want to be any chance of playing finals this season. Plus, like Tom said, they do have a batter in Ben Wheeler who is looking in dangerous form.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
