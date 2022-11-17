Newtown and RSL Colts are set to reignite their MoneyQuest Megahit rivalry on Friday when the two sides meet in round two of the competition.
Newtown will play their first game of the season after their opening round match was washed out while RSL Colts have had the luxury of already playing under lights at No.1 Oval, losing their season opener to Macquarie.
After almost two seasons in first grade, Steve Skinner still gets a kick out of playing in the shortest format.
"It's always nice to get your night cricket season started," he said.
"Like I said last time, it's great fun and I still enjoy it."
The two sides have enjoyed some wonderful T20 games in the past, including finals as well as some hotly contested round games.
Having won Megahit competitions against RSL in the past, Skinner knows exactly what this game will mean to both sides.
"We've had some great games over the last half a dozen years," he said.
"Quite often it comes down to the last over or two.
"It's exciting and they are a quality side, it will be good to have a crack at them again."
Last weekend continued the disrupted start to the season after rain cancelled several matches before all RSL Whitney Cup teams had a bye due to the Western Zone Premier League.
One of Newtown's more experienced players, Skinner believes the bulk of the side was still keen to have a run last week.
"For anyone who had a niggling injury it was a good chance to have a week off and recover," he said.
"But being early in the season I think there were a few boys with itchy feet to get back on the pitch this week."
One player who did play last week was Mat Skinner, with the all-rounder playing an anchor role in Dubbo's win over Bathurst but older brother Steve thinks the former will be a bit more aggressive in his next match.
"He's always a big inclusion with bat and ball, he offers a lot of versatility with the bat," he said.
"If you are in trouble he can build an innings and recover you or if you get off to a flyer then there probably aren't too many blokes better you want coming in."
Newtown is yet to play RSL Colts in the Saturday competition, but with players like Marty Jeffrey, Chris Morton and Brad Cox in their side, Skinner is confident they will be a tough team to bowl against.
"They have a good batting line-up, I can't see anyone in Dubbo's being better," he said.
"Just with their depth and experience, they are going to be tough."
Macquarie currently leads the MoneyQuest Megahit ladder after wins against CYMS last week and RSL just seven days earlier.
Both Rugby and Souths are still yet to play games in the competition but will meet each other next week.
Play will begin at 6:30pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
