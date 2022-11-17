A familiar runner's return to Dubbo has Brett Robb excited to head down the highway to Bathurst on Friday.
Robb will take New York Lilly and D'Arpano to Friday's meeting which was originally supposed to be held at Orange but was forced to be moved due to the track conditions following the wet weather.
Avid race fans might be familiar with D'Arpano as the filly was formerly trained by Kody Nestor before moving down to Wyong where she was under the care of Tracey Bartley.
Now back in Dubbo and with Robb, the trainer is confident a good performance could be on offer in Erin's Quality Outdoor Power Centre Class 1 Handicap (1100m).
"I've got two in there, D'Arpano in the last race and New York Lilly in the 1100m," he said.
"D'Arpano has come here off a win with Tracey Bartley, she came here in very good order.
"She's a good little mare and was trained here when Kody (Nestor) so she was familiar with the place."
D'Arpano is coming off a win last start at Dubbo back on Derby Day and her new trainer believes she could be every chance to add to her career victories on Friday.
"She settled in straight away and has trained on (well) since, I don't know if I can improve on Tracey," he said.
"She looks well, feels and runs well. It looks like a good race for her being a Class 1. I don't think it looks overly strong."
D'Arpano will jump out of barrier five on a track which is expected to be in classed as Heavy but Robb is hoping things improve before the 5:34pm start.
"I haven't done heaps with her, I've only given her two gallops," he said.
"She's been very good at work, there is no doubt there is a race like that in her.
"She's drawn well, the only thing is it depends on the track because she doesn't like the wet.
"We've got a couple of good drying days so if the track gets back to a six then I think she will be very competitive."
Earlier in the day, New York Lilly will be ridden by Jake Barrett as will D'Arpano in Pearce's Furniture One Lithgow Maiden Handicap (1100m).
The four-year-old mare has only career starts and her trainer admitted he is still working out what distance suits her best going forward.
"She works like a really good horse and I think she has a fair bit of ability," he said.
"Her first run they got out and went too quick for her.
"She's a mare where I think we won't see the best of her until we get out over 1300m.
"This is just another stepping stone, she'll go around at Bathurst over 1100m then I'll probably step her up next start."
Michael Mulholland, Bryan Dixon, Michael Lunn and Connie Greig will also have runners at Bathurst on Friday.
The first race is set to jump at 1:14pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
