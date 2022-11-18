From a living room in Dubbo to listeners around the world - three home-grown creatives have come together to form a new band which has just dropped its first track.
Made up of Dubbo creatives Lana Mars, Georgie Saunders and Daniel Rutter, the Crimson Stitches came together after Lana approached Daniel, looking for assistance producing a song that she had written.
"I had written my first song and it was out of my comfort zone of what I usually listen to personally so I had no idea how to approach it, but the way I imagined it in my head, I thought Dan would be perfect," Ms Mars told the Daily Liberal.
"I reached out to him and that was around the time COVID was still a big thing so a lot of the time we were working over the phone or on messenger."
When the pair were finally able to get together and work on the track in person they decided to reach out to Georgie to see if she wanted to get on board.
"We thought the track could use some harmonies so I messaged Georgie to see if she'd be interested and she said yes and then she just stuck around. But I wouldn't have it any other way," said Ms Mars.
The band's first song 'Memory' was released to streaming platforms in late September and has already clocked up hundreds of plays - much more than the band was expecting for their debut project.
"The whole release was a rollercoaster even though I had these other amazing artists involved. Considering it was my first piece I thought my writing skills for songs might not be all there yet," Ms Mars said.
"I was really worried but so far we've gotten a lot of positive feedback. To see people we do know and people we don't know come back and tell us they love the song has been great."
Artwork for the Crimson Stitches' first track 'Memory', which is available for streaming on Spotify, Bandcamp and Apple Music. Picture supplied
"Obviously it's not huge and we haven't landed a record deal - but for coming from a town like Dubbo and not performing physically anywhere, the feedback we've got has been pretty good."
Lana - who is openly bisexual - wrote the song about her first experience with a woman. Although the track is deeply personal for her and tells her story, she hopes it will resonate with people who can relate it back to their own experiences.
"I like writing not just songs but stories and other pieces where anyone can relate to it or interpret it in a way which they want to artistically. It can be about anyone," she explained.
"It was a really beautiful piece for me to write because it was the first song I've ever written - I usually only write short stories. That's why Dan was a big help, he's been doing music for a lot longer than I have. His input was super valuable."
Daniel - who is a cinematographer - first met Lana on a film set while working on a project for Dubbo filmmaker Erifili Davis.
"She used to sing on set in between takes and me being the muso that I am - although I can't really sing - I was listening and thought I needed to do something with her. Eventually I asked her and we went back and forth for a while," Mr Rutter said.
"It took a while to piece the song together but it's become what it is now."
With their first track out in the ether, the Crimson Stitches are already putting the finishing touches on their next track which they promise will be a "totally different experience" from the first one.
"I love this second release, it's so different from the first release. It doesn't feel like there's a proper genre for it but it just feels like it's so chill. One way we describe it is like summertime," said Ms Saunders.
"We've been working on it together from the get go. Dan wrote a riff for it and sent it to us and we thought it sounded like a really cool song and we went off that and all bounced around our ideas.
"We're still finishing it and polishing it off to make it sound pretty. But that's how I see our songwriting going in the future."
Although the trio don't have much time to get together with their day jobs and parenting commitments, they have big ambitions for the band and hope they'll be able to hit the stage for some local shows in the near future.
"I'd like to explore live performances and music videos down the line as we can fit it in with our busy lives. We're just taking it a day at a time and building a body of work," said Mr Rutter.
The Crimson Stitches first track 'Memory' is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
