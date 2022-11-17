Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Electric Vehicles not as popular with regional drivers

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
November 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sainsbury Automotive new car sales manager Cyrel Dongoal shows one of the MG electric vehicles at their showroom in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

While electric vehicles are cheaper to run residents in regional areas aren't as interested in them as their city counterparts are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.