While electric vehicles are cheaper to run residents in regional areas aren't as interested in them as their city counterparts are.
The uptake is incomparable to metropolitan EV drivers but "it's slowly getting there", Sainsbury Automotive new car sales manager Cyrel Dongoal said.
Mr Dongoal's showroom at Dubbo displays the Kia EV6, Australia's EV Car of the Year, as well as Hyundai EV, MG, and the hybrid versions of these brands.
Though he frequently demonstrates these cars to customers, they are slow to replace their petrol cars, wary of driving remotely with the availability of charging stations, Mr Dongoal said.
"People from Cobar, Bourke, and Broken Hill for instance which are eight hours away from Sydney often drive that distance in one day.
"They feel we don't have enough charging stations to make them confident they can have power anywhere."
Mr Dongoal shares his company's experience based on a recent study by the University of South Australia that shows households with solar panels and solar batteries are saving almost 40 per cent on energy costs by charging their EVs at home.
Public charging stations cost up to 40 cents per kilowatt hour.
Lead researcher professor Mahfuz Aziz said households with solar panels use 20 per cent less energy from the national grid during peak hours and when they store their solar energy in the battery they further reduce their consumption by 83 per cent.
Households with petrol cars reduce their annual energy costs by 6.71 per cent using solar panels and a further 10.38 per cent when the energy is stored in a battery, professor Aziz said.
For motorists with home chargers, the cost of reducing their expenses is significant, professor Aziz said.
Professor Aziz's team is continuing their investigation on the cost-effectiveness of having EV chargers for large groups of EV users such as residential and community groups.
One of the electric vehicles that Sainsbury Automotive new car sales manager Cyrel Dongoal offers for a test drive. Picture by Belinda Soole
Mr Dongoal said most EV drivers in outback towns that ran out of charge rely on the National Roads and Motoring Association (NRMA) patrol cars, and waiting for the service to arrive and to charge the car is time-consuming.
"Travels inland is not easy for them because you don't have a charging station in the forest that's why many drivers are not ready [to switch to EVs] due to the long distances they travel," Mr Dongoal said.
Whichever EV brand drivers choose, Mr Dongoal said, they always consider the distances they need to travel whether for business, work, or personal use, and the maximum range of distance the EV car travels after a power charge.
"Those with solar chargers charges at home find the distance they can travel is between 300 to 350 kilometres whichever brand they have.
"It also depends on the strength of the power charging port they have at home. Some high-powered ports can get up to 80 per cent charge in one hour while those with 11 watts power port take a minimum of six hours to charge an EV."
"Literally, the distance between Dubbo and Sydney, our travel may have crossed several countries in Europe but we are only covering from one city to another."- Dubbo Sainsbury Automotive new car sales manager Cyrel Dongoal
But Mr Dongoal said interest in EV brands is becoming more popular among city drivers because they travel shorter distances and are closer to charging stations.
According to the NRMA, EV sales increased by 56 per cent in Australia even during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.
In 2019, the NRMA counted 6,718 EVs sold in NSW and they forecast that demand would continue to rise as new and improved models become available.
Mr Dongoal said EV drivers must always plan their long-distance trips because Australia's outback routes are geographically larger than European countries.
"Literally, the distance between Dubbo and Sydney, our travel may have crossed several countries in Europe but we are only covering from one city to another, " Mr Dongoal said.
