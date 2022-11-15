Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Forbes residents prepare for bumper flood with reports water is 'moving whole houses downstream'

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes ferry, a makeshift service designed to link the town's people with the north and south sides of Forbes, has been forced to cease operation as floodwaters continue to rise along the Lachlan River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.