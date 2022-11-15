Daily Liberal
River levels at Narromine high but not sustainable, says mayor Craig Davies

By Allison Hore
Updated November 16 2022 - 10:00am, first published 4:00am
Rotary Park in Narromine in October as Narromine experienced localised flooding around the waterfront. Picture via Facebook/

With water in the Macquarie River at Dubbo rising again and expected to flow downstream towards Narromine, the town is "counting their lucky stars" that they've avoided the worst of the flood crisis so far, says mayor Craig Davies.

Local News

