With water in the Macquarie River at Dubbo rising again and expected to flow downstream towards Narromine, the town is "counting their lucky stars" that they've avoided the worst of the flood crisis so far, says mayor Craig Davies.
"We have just been so lucky in Narromine. We thank our lucky stars every day that there's been no flood in town," he said.
"With the volume of water coming from Dubbo we're going to see a reasonably high river out here in Narromine this week. But we can sustain river levels significantly higher than that."
The Bureau of Meteorology says moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday morning has caused renewed rises across the Macquarie River catchment.
River levels at Dubbo peaked on Tuesday afternoon and the flow of floodwaters downstream means moderate flooding is possible at Narromine from Wednesday.
The SES say the Macquarie River at Narromine could reach the moderate flood level of 9.10 metres on Wednesday morning and rise to 10.50 metres on Wednesday afternoon.
Cr Davies said despite the river rises, Narromine was not on the radar of emergency services at the moment who are directing their energies elsewhere in the region where the need is more urgent including in Parkes, Forbes, Molong and Eugowra.
"I came back through Eugowra on Sunday and I saw all these people who were enjoying the footpath there with a cup of coffee and a paper, and to think, just six to eight hours later six feet of water came through there is just incredible," said Cr Davies.
"Some towns have been just devastated. I'm catching up with Phyllis Miller, the mayor of Forbes, on Thursday and your heart goes out to the people down there. It's just devastating what's happened."
Downstream of Narromine, the Macquarie River at Warren Town area is currently at 9.43 metres and steady - well above the major flood level of 9 metres. The river may reach up to 9.70 metres on Friday and Saturday.
"I feel so sorry for Warren, they bare the brunt of all this flooding, we've escaped the flooding almost entirely except for localised flooding along the river," said Cr Davies.
In September, when Warren was going through its fourth flood of the year, mayor Milton Quigley told the Daily Liberal, he couldn't "see an end in sight" to the flooding that was affecting the area and the town is feeling "fatigue" from all the flooding.
"It's been wet for a long time and that engenders a degree of fatigue for people, especially for landholders," he said.
Cr Quigley is confident the recently-repaired levee banks and extra pumps brought in by the SES earlier this year will be enough to spare the town from inundation.
Throughout Warren and Narromine a number of roads remain closed and motorists are being urged to reconsider travel through the area to avoid further damage to the roads.
A full list of road closures can be found on each council's website.
