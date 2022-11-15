From the sporting field to cultural pursuits and into the classroom, 2022 has been a year to remember at Dubbo North Public School as we returned to a "normal" school year, principal Toby Morgan said.
The school aims to develop students' values and skills for responsible citizenship and life-long learning.
"Infants' classes were engaged in the Little Learners Love Literacy initiative and enjoyed learning to spell by decoding the words in front of them," Mr Morgan said.
"Maths lessons were hands on, relevant and well planned out by the teachers, in a supportive and resource rich environment.
"All staff continued to employ Daily 5 into their classroom routine and explicit teaching in their classrooms, and all of these programs have seen students achieve excellent academic growth in 2022."
The employment of additional SLSOs meant students received additional support in class and more individualised learning was able to be provided.
Some continued initiatives this year have been MiniLit across the school and the revamping of the MultiLit program. "On the sporting field we were proud to have students represent the region at district, western and state carnivals," Mr Morgan said.
"Our whole school production of 'Aladdin' was a huge success, with two shows needing to be scheduled and close to 400 parents, carers and school community members attending.
"We have also continued our Sista Speak and Bro Speak programs, which teach Aboriginal students about traditional heritage and culture and about future career pathways.
Add to this very brief snapshot - an extremely dedicated, professional and committed staff and a supportive community, and 2022 has certainly been one to remember at Dubbo North Public School.
Students of all ages took part in an exciting range of music activities with Macquarie Conservatorium in 2022. More than 800 youth and adults participated in music tuition, workshops and performances, this year mostly free from the COVID-19 interruptions and restrictions experienced in the past two years.
Conservatorium teachers travelled to schools in Dubbo, Gilgandra, Narromine, Warren and Wellington each week, giving students the opportunity to learn an instrument and play in ensembles. Wind, brass, strings, percussion, guitar, classroom music and early childhood music were taught onsite at 18 Orana region schools and pre-schools.
Primary students learning wind, brass and percussion instruments from all these schools enthusiastically gathered once a term for the Conservatorium's "Band Jam", an opportunity to play together and explore band music. Primary string students also got together each term to learn and perform some fun ensemble pieces.
Conservatorium students performed extensively in the 2022 City of Dubbo Eisteddfod held in May and June, with several Conservatorium students receiving major awards. Results for the 54 students who presented for AMEB exams in August were also excellent, ranging upwards from Credit to Honours and High Distinction.
Sixteen young singers were chosen by audition for the Conservatorium's Youth Chorus and performed in Opera Australia's touring production of The Barber of Seville at Dubbo Regional Theatre in August. Singing their parts in Italian, the students had just one rehearsal in the theatre with the Opera Australia team to learn their stage movements, before performing in full costume with the professional singers and orchestra.
Macquarie Conservatorium's first ever Rock School Holiday Workshop held in October was a great success, with 14 young musicians forming four bands. They were coached by an inspiring team of local band musicians. A professional sound system was supplied by SOMAD for their final showcase performance, when each band performed cover songs and originals they had written during the workshop, to an enthusiastic audience of family and friends.
A successful Open Day was held in October, with all the Conservatorium's programs, activities and ensembles on show.
Enrolments are now open for 2023 with tuition programs for all ages in a range of instruments and voice, and Conservatorium ensembles where you can play together with others. Fun music classes for pre-schoolers are available, as well as affordable group tuition options for learning an instrument at our partner schools, plus after-school lessons at the Conservatorium.
Visit macqcon.org.au.
STUDENTS and staff are in celebration mode at Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, according to Head of Junior School Keera Job.
"2022 will go down as an epic year that saw the school achieve so many positive 'firsts' and we can't keep the smiles off our faces," Ms Job says.
The first of our 'firsts' was the introduction of the new Macquarie Teaching and Learning Framework.
"This framework, which combines the acquisition of content knowledge with the development of character, has already seen so many significant improvements in the development of our students' capacity to learn and their ability to be resilient, resourceful, relational and reflective, as they approach the challenges they face not only in learning, but also, in life," Ms Job says.
"The framework encourages students to reflect on how they can become more powerful learners and encourages teachers to focus explicitly on incorporating the development of the learning behaviours into every lesson plan, every day, in every class across our pre-K to year 12 school."
Another major milestone for the year was the launch of the Macquarie Agricultural Pathways Program. The program sees the school partnering with Australian Strategic Materials and Toongi Pastoral Company to develop students as highly skilled well-rounded leaders of agriculture. Also, for the first time ever, the school initiated a musical production that involved all year 7 students.
"Our youngest students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten have also given us reason to smile, with their outstanding performances and awards at the Dubbo Eisteddfod as well as various excursions to kinder gym, swimming lessons, the Dubbo Show and Taronga Western Plains Zoo," Ms Job says.
"The year saw growth in student numbers in year 7 2022, and will be seen again in year 7 2023 enrolments."
The success of the boarding program is remarkable, such that the facilities are fully subscribed for 2023.
It's been a big year for the Dubbo Christian Preschool, according to preschool director Michelle Broadley.
This year has seen enormous growth in the preschool, as it grew from two to three rooms, welcoming families who had previously been on the waitlist for preschool.
The school now has 14 staff members and caters for 118 children per week.
Thanks to state government funding, the school has a purpose-built facility with three classrooms, a multi-purpose event room, and state-of-the-art resources.
"Watching from our old backyard, our children have had a front-row seat to view the building as it has progressed over the past year, and excitement has mounted across the community as it grew closer to completion," Ms Broadley says.
Completion of this facility was finalised in late term 3 and students and staff moved into the facility at the start of term 4.
"As the children and educators make themselves at home in the new preschool, we can reflect on a fantastic year," Ms Broadley says.
"Throughout the year we have celebrated NAIDOC day, Harmony Day, and Book Week, birthdays and little celebrations as our children have grown. We have flown kites with the DCS children, participated in the school's 40th Year whole-school photo, Pyjama day, Loud Shirt day and Crazy Sock day."
DCP caters to children in two age groups, Pebbles and Prep. All programs are developed around a strong Christian faith.
"Pebbles is our three-year-old, play-based learning environment which starts equipping children with the social, emotional, gross and fine motor skills needed to begin more formal learning," Ms Broadley says. "Prep is our Early Childhood Education program for 4-year-olds. The program's emphasis is on the child's interest and is expanded through play-based learning activities."