Busy year for Macquarie Conservatorium in 2022 Advertising Feature

Primary trumpet students enjoyed getting together for Band Jam at Macquarie Conservatorium in September.

Students of all ages took part in an exciting range of music activities with Macquarie Conservatorium in 2022. More than 800 youth and adults participated in music tuition, workshops and performances, this year mostly free from the COVID-19 interruptions and restrictions experienced in the past two years.

Conservatorium teachers travelled to schools in Dubbo, Gilgandra, Narromine, Warren and Wellington each week, giving students the opportunity to learn an instrument and play in ensembles. Wind, brass, strings, percussion, guitar, classroom music and early childhood music were taught onsite at 18 Orana region schools and pre-schools.

Primary students learning wind, brass and percussion instruments from all these schools enthusiastically gathered once a term for the Conservatorium's "Band Jam", an opportunity to play together and explore band music. Primary string students also got together each term to learn and perform some fun ensemble pieces.

Conservatorium students performed extensively in the 2022 City of Dubbo Eisteddfod held in May and June, with several Conservatorium students receiving major awards. Results for the 54 students who presented for AMEB exams in August were also excellent, ranging upwards from Credit to Honours and High Distinction.

Sixteen young singers were chosen by audition for the Conservatorium's Youth Chorus and performed in Opera Australia's touring production of The Barber of Seville at Dubbo Regional Theatre in August. Singing their parts in Italian, the students had just one rehearsal in the theatre with the Opera Australia team to learn their stage movements, before performing in full costume with the professional singers and orchestra.

Macquarie Conservatorium's first ever Rock School Holiday Workshop held in October was a great success, with 14 young musicians forming four bands. They were coached by an inspiring team of local band musicians. A professional sound system was supplied by SOMAD for their final showcase performance, when each band performed cover songs and originals they had written during the workshop, to an enthusiastic audience of family and friends.

A successful Open Day was held in October, with all the Conservatorium's programs, activities and ensembles on show.

Enrolments are now open for 2023 with tuition programs for all ages in a range of instruments and voice, and Conservatorium ensembles where you can play together with others. Fun music classes for pre-schoolers are available, as well as affordable group tuition options for learning an instrument at our partner schools, plus after-school lessons at the Conservatorium.

