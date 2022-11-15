Daily Liberal
Opinion

Mayor Mathew Dickerson talks about Dubbo Regional Council's budget and planning

By Mathew Dickerson
November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson. Picture by Belinda Soole

If I owned a lolly shop, it would be very easy to be known as a generous shopkeeper. Some children might visit me after school on their way home and I kindly give them a few lollies. In my overall finances, the small cost of these lollies is insignificant. These children tell some of their friends about my incredibly big heart and I find a few more children start dropping in after school to smile nicely and pick up a few lollies.

