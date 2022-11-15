Dubbo Regional Theatre was packed to the rafters for opening night of Kitty Flanagan Live!
You've seen her on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention?
She wrote a best selling book called 488 Rules for life. But now, after a year at home drinking hand sanitiser and tonic, Kitty Flanagan is finally back on stage doing what (she thinks) she does best, solving the world's problems.
All of them.
Her show was enjoyed by a packed house at Dubbo Regional Theatre over the weekend.
This was the last show for the 2022 Season program with the 2023 Season Launch scheduled for 27 November to reveal the line up of shows next year - comedy enthusiasts will be thrilled with five comedies included in the program.
