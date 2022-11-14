Daily Liberal
Mitchell Highway reopens south of Wellington, Motorists urged to reconsider travel

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:47am
The 40 foot shipping container that travelled down the Mitchell Highway at Molong. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The Mitchell Highway has reopened between Orange and Apsley, south of Wellington, after being closed due following the major flooding event that occurred in the region on Monday.

