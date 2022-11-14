The Mitchell Highway has reopened between Orange and Apsley, south of Wellington, after being closed due following the major flooding event that occurred in the region on Monday.
It comes after the Great Western Highway, at Kelso near Bathurst, reopened to all vehicles on Monday night, under a contra-flow to allow traffic to pass in each direction.
However, many other roads remain closed and motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel in flood-affected areas.
Two lanes of the Emile Serisier Bridge have been closed with full closure predicted later on Tuesday afternoon. One lane each way remains open.
Transport for NSW is urging motorists who need to travel are advised to take extra care, and be prepared for conditions to change quickly.
Major roads closed in the Central West include:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said heavy storms on Sunday and Monday morning brought falls of 120 millimetres of rain from the Blue Mountains to the Far West, causing significant damage to roads, bridges and transport infrastructure.
"Many people and communities are being evacuated and the extent of the damage cannot yet be safely assessed, so for now we are asking all motorists to reconsider the need to travel to flood affected areas," Mr Farraway said.
"Many roads across the region are closed and others are likely to close with minimal notice.
"I cannot stress enough just how important it is for motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads and of course, to never drive through floodwaters.
"There are images of roads being swept away by the force of these floods, which is a powerful reminder to us all that if it's flooded, forget it."
Mr Farraway said flooded roads were not the only danger facing motorists, with potholes and damaged road surfaces also creating hazards.
"Even when the water recedes we urge motorists to be aware that while our crews are working around the clock to repair potholes and damaged roads, they simply cannot keep up with the volume of work at present," Mr Farraway said.
"Please don't assume that just because a road is open it is going to be anything like the road you are used to. Slow down and drive to the new conditions as you find them."
As Bathurst wakes following a flood-ravaged Monday, there will be some respite knowing that the level of the Macquarie River has dropped substantially.
After peaking at just under seven metres on Monday afternoon, the river level dropped below the moderate flood level (4.5 metres) around 9am on Tuesday morning.
The high river levels came after Bathurst was smashed by 86.4 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period to 9am on Monday morning.
This is the most amount of rain in a single 24-hour period, which was set back in February 1997 when 92mm fell.
It's expected the river level will continue to drop throughout the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, with no major rainfall forecast in the coming days.
Major flooding in Bathurst occurs when the Macquarie River reaches a height of 5.7m, moderate at 4.5m and minor at 3m.
The previous record for Bathurst floods was back in 1998, when the river peaked at 6.7m.
