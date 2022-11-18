Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Kellie Jennar and William Pollock make on screen debut at Dubbo's One Eye Film Festival

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Pollock and his aunt Kellie Jennar are ready to stun audiences at the One Eye Film Festival. Picture by Belinda Soole

Intense scrabble matches between an aunt and her 13-year-old nephew has inspired a short film.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.