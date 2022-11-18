Intense scrabble matches between an aunt and her 13-year-old nephew has inspired a short film.
Kellie Jennar and her nephew William [Billy] Pollock have starred in the short film 'Word Play', a parody drama about their intense scrabble games.
The film is set to screen at the Dubbo Filmmakers One Eye Film Festival on Saturday, November 17.
"For as long as I can remember Billy and I have had a tradition of playing scrabble together and it's actually a family tradition so I played it with my mum and it's always pretty strong competition to see who can win," Ms Jennar said.
Ms Jennar has been apart of Dubbo Filmmakers for eight years and for the last three has promised her nephew they would star in a short film together.
"I pitched the idea of a scrabble world championship to Billy and then spoke to Nathan Shooter my colleague at Dubbo Filmmakers whether he would be interested in doing the filming, editing and directing," she said.
Normally behind the screen as a producer or script writer, it was Ms Jennar's on screen debut.
"I was very nervous but I was glad because Billy was there," she said.
"I'm really excited, I haven't see the complete finish product, so I'm really excited to see it on the big screen."
William said he was excited to star in his first short film after working on the sets with his Aunt for different projects.
"It was pretty good once we got set up but it did get a little bit boring to be honest because you had to wait there for like four hours to get set up," he said.
The entire filming process took place in one closed set for around six hours.
"As we were playing out a mock game of scrabble I had to map the whole game so it made sense to the viewers and you know who is winning and whose letters are what," Ms Jennar said.
The film which has sound but no dialogue tested the actors facial expression abilities.
"You would have to do a couple of takes, you would think you've done well but apparently not," William said.
"We did a couple of takes of each scene just to make sure we had the right one, so that was a good lesson," Ms Jennar said.
Ms Jennar did question what she had got herself into at various stages.
"I called my other colleague Erifili Davis who is an actor and director herself and said to her 'whose idea was this?' and she said 'Kellie it was yours', so I asked her to come and help me with some acting direction," she said.
William who is often seen at screenings and film shoots was a boost of energy to Ms Jennar.
"I thought it was really nice to have nephew and auntie working together on a creative project," she said.
William said he was excited to see it at the screening but because six of his teachers were going to attend he was a bit nervous.
"They probably have high expectations," he said.
William hasn't told any of his friends that he will be starring in a short film but will have his parents, grandparents and siblings there on the night.
Ms Jennar had nothing but high praise for her nephew.
"He is a great actor," she said.
The One Eye Film Festival will just be the start of a weekend of film in Dubbo.
The short film festival will begin at 6pm on Saturday, November 19 with local entertainment and complimentary food before the films show at 7pm.
"We have two special guests Jonathan Page as our guest curator and this is his first ever visit to Dubbo," Ms Jennar said.
Mr Page, an executive producer who has selected films for both the Sydney and Cannes Film Festival, will also give a talk on the night.
"We are stoked to have him on board for Dubbo Film Festival, he's had great things to say about it and the films he has seen he's said they've been of really high quality," she said.
Another special guest is Ngali Shaw, a Dubbo singer and dancer who has recently made it big on Foxtel's hit show, The Twelve.
There will be two hours worth of short films shown, including documentaries, music videos, dramas, comedies, animations and more.
READ MORE:
"The good thing is they are all short films so if something isn't quite your cup of tea it will be over in six minutes," she said.
On Sunday, November 20 the Dubbo Filmmakers are putting on a film breakfast, with Mr Shaw and Page as well as Gareth and Margaret Tillson attending.
They will be discussing film making and distribution.
"Gareth Tillson is a Sydney film director and cinematographer and he has done a lot with Dubbo Filmmakers and he has been our curator for the past couple of years," she said.
"He is coming out with his family just because he loves Dubbo so much."
Mr Shaw will then participate in a film workshop with Erifili Davis on how to audition for TV and Film.
"All of this has been made possible by Dubbo Regional Council's SPARC program, they are a big supporter and help support us," she said.
For more information or tickets head to dubbofilmmakers.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.